Prithvi Shaw Is A Match-Winner & Will Get His Opportunity: VVS Laxman

Prithvi Shaw was in tremendous form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 aggregating 827 runs in just 8 innings at a stunning strike rate of 138.29 including 4 hundreds. Despite his staggering numbers in the most prestigious List A tournament in India the opener did not make it to the Indian ODI squad for the three-match home series against England. Former Indian Test great VVS Laxman however believes that it is only a matter of time before Shaw makes a comeback to play for the country.

Shaw created history in the Vijay Hazare Trophy by becoming the first batsman to aggregate more than 800 runs in a single season. What was the most refreshing aspect of Shaw’s performance is the manner in which he was able to make the turnaround in his batting fortunes. Shaw had a fine start to IPL 2020 but then a dramatic drop in form meant that he registered scores of 4, 0, 0, 7, 10, 9 and 0 in his last 7 matches in the tournament. He had a nightmare tour of Australia failing in the two practice matches and the series opener in Adelaide.

VVS Laxman stated that Shaw deserved to be a part of the ODI squad given his stupendous form in 50-over domestic cricket which also saw him leading his side Mumbai to a win in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. But Laxman added that the selectors had a method behind the selection. They first had to give a chance to other batsmen who have a fine record and have been doing well for India in the last few years.

“Again, I think, definitely, the way Prithvi Shaw performed, and probably as a captain, he led Mumbai to win the Vijay Hazare Trophy. I think he deserves to be a part of the ODI squad but the way the selectors have gone about selecting the squad is whoever have been the performers, they have made a sort of a line or a queue. Prithvi Shaw, at the moment, is behind in the queue because we have Shubman Gill, who has done really well in international cricket, in the opportunity he has got recently,” said Laxman speaking exclusively on Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

Laxman added that there is stiff competition at the top of the order with India boasting of some all-time greats like Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan as openers in the ODI format.

“Plus, you have experienced openers in the form of KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma, and you can only have probably three or four openers in the squad. I am sure Prithvi Shaw will get his opportunity.”

VVS further stated that he was very impressed by the change of technique in Shaw’s batting which has enabled him to score big at a very high strike rate.

“What really impressed me was that he worked on his technique. It is not only about his performances, but there were some issues with his technique and that is something which he has worked on in the Vijay Hazare and he has been consistent. He is a match-winner, and I am sure he will get his opportunity.”