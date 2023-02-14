Prithvi Shaw Issues Clarification After Post With 'Wifey' Goes Viral on Valentine's Day

India cricketer Prithvi Shaw is trending on social media. It all happened after a picture of Prithvi Shaw with his rumoured girlfriend, model-actress Nidhi Tapadia surfaced on social media.

The text attached to the pic shared on Instagram Stories, read, “Happy valentine’s my wifey," followed by heart and kiss emojis. The post came at a time when Nidhi wrote a message on self-love to celebrate Valentine’s Day. “Love yourself first," read her note in a now-deleted Instagram Stories.

Take a look:

Well, it is not as it looks. Clearing the air and putting an end to the controversy, Prithvi Shaw has written a message for fans on his Instagram Stories.

The cricketer explained that he hasn’t uploaded any pictures. He wrote: “Someone editing my pics and showing stuffs that I haven’t put on my story or on my page. So, ignore all the tags and messages. Thanks."

Take a look:

The viral pictures left fans wondering about Prithvi Shaw’s marriage. Many even took a sly dig at the cricketer and called it an “insult” as his rumoured girlfriend didn’t share any picture with him.

Meanwhile, Prithvi Shaw recently made a comeback in the Team India squad for the three-match T20I series against New Zealand last month. The 23-year-old, although, did not get an opportunity to don the India jersey against the Kiwis. Shaw earned the India call-up on the back of a stellar performance against Assam in Ranji Trophy in January.

The Mumbai-born batter had scored 379 in the first innings of the Elite Group B match at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati. The knock also turned out to be the second-highest Ranji Trophy score of all time and the highest ever registered by a Mumbai batter. It guided his side to a resounding win over Assam.

Shaw also finished the latest Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy season as the second-highest run scorer of the tournament. He smashed 332 runs in the competition to claim the second spot.

In international cricket, Prithvi Shaw was last seen in action during the opening T20I match against Sri Lanka in July 2021. Overall, he has so far played five Tests, six ODIs and a solitary T20I match for India.

