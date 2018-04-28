Prithvi Shaw Joins Sanju Samson As Youngest Half Centurions in IPL

Among the heroes for the Delhi Daredevils was India’s U-19 World Cup winning captain Prithvi Shaw who played an authoritative innings at the top of the order. Shaw who scored 62 of 44 balls, completed his half century of 38 balls to match the achievement of Sanju Samson as the youngest half centurion in the history of the IPL. Shaw completed this feat at 18 years and 169 days, the same as Samson who made this milestone his in 2013 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Cricketnext takes a look at the five youngest half centurions in the history of the Indian Premier League.
1) Sanju Samson: 63 of 53 balls vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at 18 years 169 days in 2013
The Royal Challengers Bangalore with an in-form Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle in their line-up were up against the Rajasthan Royals in Bangalore, and set the visitors a target of 172. Having lost both Rahul Dravid and Ajinkya Rahane early, the Royals were in trouble till Samson stepped up with a strokeful half century. Samson eventually scored 63 and helped his team achieve the win after a match saving partnership with Shane Watson.
2) Prithvi Shaw: 62 of 44 balls vs Kolkata Knight Riders at 18 years 169 days in 2018
High on confidence after the ICC U-19 World Cup, Prithvi Shaw seemed determined to score a whole lot of runs against KKR as Delhi were looking to save their season. Shaw, who completed his half century of 38 balls not only had the likes of Mitchell Johnson running for cover, but also set the platform for captain Shreyas Iyer’s swashbuckling knock. Delhi scored 219 batting first, while KKR could only manage 164 and were handed a heavy defeat.
3) Rishabh Pant: 69 of 40 balls vs Gujarat Lions at 18 years 212 days in 2016
Another Delhi Daredevils batsman makes it to the list of youngest half centurions in the IPL as a dominant Rishabh Pant took the Gujarat Lions bowlers to task while his team chased down a modest 150 with more than a couple of overs left. Pant opened the innings with Quinton de Kock and the duo on 115 runs to all but put the game out of the reach of the Lions. Pant who scored 69 hit nine boundaries and two sixes on his way to becoming the second youngest half centurion then.
4) Ishan Kishan: 61 of 40 balls vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at 18 years 299 days in 2017
Young Ishan Kishan opened the batting alongside an experienced Dwayne Smith for the Gujarat Lions against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The duo put on a massive 111 run partnership, with both going after the Hyderabad bowling. Kishan, who smashed five boundaries and four sixes against the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj et al became the third youngest to score a half century in the IPL at the time. Ahead of him were Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant.
5) Shreevats Goswami: 52 of 42 balls vs Delhi Daredevils at 19 years in 2008
It was a day with mixed emotions for the promising Shreevats Goswami in the debut edition of the IPL as he was one of three in the Royal Challengers Bangalore batting line-up to get enough runs to post a respectable score. The RCB man was given the Man of the Match award for a 42-ball 52 that came in a losing cause. The Delhi Daredevils with the likes of Gautam Gambhir, Virender Sehwag in full flow pulled of the chase with 10 balls to spare.
First Published: April 28, 2018, 10:41 AM IST