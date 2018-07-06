Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Cricketnext Staff | Updated: July 6, 2018, 9:41 AM IST
Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal Lead India 'A' Fightback Against West Indies 'A'

India ‘A’ made a resounding comeback against West Indies ‘A’ on Day two of the unofficial Test as Prithvi Shaw powered his way to a 72-ball ton and took the team to 159/0 at stumps. After conceding a mammoth lead of 250 in the match, openers Shaw and Mayank Agarwal bailed the side out of trouble with their quickfire stand. At the end of the day, Shaw was unbeaten on 101 while Agarwal was batting on 54.

Despite this effort by the Indian duo the match is still in grip of West Indies ‘A’ as they lead by 91 runs. In a great display of batting, the latter scored 383 in the first innings, courtesy Sunil Amris’ 128 and Shamarh Brooks’ 91. Amris hit 16 fours and a six while Brooks hit 20 fours in his innings.

Earlier in the match West Indies 'A' were struggling at 82/3 but the two batsmen piled on the misery on India 'A' bowlers. Amris and Brooks added 152 for the fourth wicket and put their team in a commanding position. Middle-order batsman Raymon Reifer frustrated the opposition bowlers and chipped-in with a valuable contribution of 52 that helped the team cross 350-run barrier.

As far as Indian bowling is concerned, fast bowler Ankit Rajpoot impressed the most and returned with figures of 4/76 in the innings. Navdeep Saini and Shahbaz Nadeem picked up two wickets each, as all-rounder Vijay Shankar finished with one.

India 'A' then started on a bright note in their second innings, in contrast to first innings total of 133, as both openers — Shaw and Agarwal — scored quick runs and laid the foundation of Indian comeback.

Brief scores: India A 133 & 159/0 (Prithvi Shaw 101*, Mayank Agarwal 56*) trail Windies A 383 (Sunil Ambris 128, Shamarh Brooks 91; Ankit Rajpoot 4-76) by 91 runs.

First Published: July 6, 2018, 9:35 AM IST

