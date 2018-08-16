Prithvi Shaw Not Thinking About India Call-Up Despite Sunil Gavaskar Praise

Loading...
Earlier, Gavaskar told Mumbai Mirror: "He (Prithvi Shaw) has certainly done very well. I think he should be on the selection committee’s radar. He could be on the flight to Australia."
However, Shaw has played down these comments from the Little Master and said that although it makes him feel proud, he should not rush himself and must focus on making the most of every opportunity that comes his way.
"One of my friends sent me a screenshot of that from social media. When I read it, I just thought I am very blessed that Sunil Sir is praising me," Shaw was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.
"I will try to not let him down. I am not thinking of playing for India. You never know. I just have to keep grabbing the opportunities and scoring runs. I should be really focusing on each game and not thinking too far ahead," he added.
Shaw's stocks have been on the rise ever since playing for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy semi-final as a 16-year-old prodigy in 2016-17 season. Since then, he has played 14 first-class matches, scoring 1,418 runs, including seven centuries and five fifties. Moreover, during India A’s tour of England earlier this year, Shaw finished as India's top-scorer with 250 runs, which included a fine 188 against West Indies A and 62 versus England A, in the respective two unofficial four-dayers.
"When I got my call-up for Mumbai, for the Ranji Trophy semi-final against Tamil Nadu, I was a bit surprised. About two weeks before that I was in Sri Lanka with the India U-19 team, winning the Asia Cup. I was not expecting a call from the Mumbai selectors. I got 120 in the second innings. Again, last season I scored some runs, which came at the back of the century I made in the Duleep Trophy," Shaw said.
"I have learned a lot playing in domestic first-class cricket: how to score runs, how to counter situations. I am an attacking batsman, but I've learned a lot about patience. There are clever bowlers who can pick your weak points, so I have to be a bit patient, play out a spell or two. Controlling myself was the biggest learning point."
Shaw explained that his biggest strength is his tendency to play shots, but stressed he understands the importance of being patient, thanks to being coached by Rahul Dravid.
“I just try to be as patient as I can be, especially in four-day cricket,” he said. “I try to be more mentally strong. I try to retain my focus when I go in to bat. I try to switch on and off on the field. You cannot be switched on all the time. Dravid Sir keeps things positive during training, during matches. As a player it gives me the confidence that your coach is backing you.”
First Published: August 16, 2018, 2:14 PM IST