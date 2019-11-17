Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Prithvi Shaw Returns With Half Century in Syed Mushtaq Ali

Prithvi Shaw Returns With Half Century in Syed Mushtaq Ali

Mumbai: Prithvi Shaw announced his return to competitive cricket in style by scoring a 32-ball fifty for Mumbai against Assam in the Syed Mushtaq Ali domestic T20 tournament here on Sunday.

Shaw celebrated in a 'bat does the talk' manner after reaching his half century. Shaw was included in the 15-member Mumbai squad for the tournament recently.

The 20-year-old, who was given a back-dated eight-month ban for a doping violation on July 30 by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), was to be eligible to play from Sunday.

Mumbai had announced their squad for the last two games of the league stage of the Mushtaq Ali trophy and the subsequent super league stage on Thursday. This is Mumbai's last league match. Shaw had earlier shared a video of himself practising in the nets.

"I turn 20 today. I assure it will be Prithvi Shaw 2.0 going forward. Thank u for all the good wishes & support. Will be back in action soon," Shaw captioned the video.

