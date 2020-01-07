Prithvi Shaw Ruled Out of India A's Practice Matches of NZ Tour

Mumbai batsman Prithvi Shaw has been ruled out of the India A side for the two practice games during the tour of New Zealand starting this month, the BCCI confirmed on Tuesday evening.
Shaw injured himself in the Ranji Trophy match against Karnataka last week while he was fielding on the first day of the tie.
"Team India batsman Prithvi Shaw suffered from rotator cuff and labrum injury to his left shoulder while fielding on Day 1 (January 3, 2020) of the Paytm Ranji Trophy match between Mumbai and Karnataka," the BCCI said in a statement.
"Prithvi (Shaw) is currently under rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru and has been ruled out of India A's two upcoming practice games in New Zealand. A call on his participation in the one-day and four-day matches will be taken at a later stage," it added.
Shaw did not bat in the second innings of the match which Karnataka eventually won.
