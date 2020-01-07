Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

SL IN IND, 3 T20IS, 2020 2nd T20I, Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore, 07 January, 2020

1ST INN

Sri Lanka *

65/2 (9.2)

Sri Lanka
v/s
India
India

Toss won by India (decided to field)
Live

BASIL D'OLIVEIRA TROPHY, 2019/20 2nd Test, Newlands, Cape Town, 03 - 07 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

England

269 (91.5)

England
v/s
South Africa
South Africa*

223 (89.0)

South Africa need 201 runs to win, MIN. 21.1 Overs Left Today
Innings Break

BPL, 2019-20 Match 36, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 07 January, 2020

1ST INN

Rajshahi Royals *

166/8 (20.0)

Rajshahi Royals
v/s
Chattogram Challengers
Chattogram Challengers

Toss won by Chattogram Challengers (decided to field)

Prithvi Shaw Ruled Out of India A's Practice Matches of NZ Tour

Shaw injured himself in the Ranji Trophy match against Karnataka last week while he was fielding on the first day of the tie.

Cricketnext Staff |January 7, 2020, 7:19 PM IST
Prithvi Shaw Ruled Out of India A's Practice Matches of NZ Tour

Mumbai batsman Prithvi Shaw has been ruled out of the India A side for the two practice games during the tour of New Zealand starting this month, the BCCI confirmed on Tuesday evening.

Shaw injured himself in the Ranji Trophy match against Karnataka last week while he was fielding on the first day of the tie.

"Team India batsman Prithvi Shaw suffered from rotator cuff and labrum injury to his left shoulder while fielding on Day 1 (January 3, 2020) of the Paytm Ranji Trophy match between Mumbai and Karnataka," the BCCI said in a statement.

"Prithvi (Shaw) is currently under rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru and has been ruled out of India A's two upcoming practice games in New Zealand. A call on his participation in the one-day and four-day matches will be taken at a later stage," it added.

Shaw did not bat in the second innings of the match which Karnataka eventually won.

India A vs New Zealand Aprithvi shawPrithvi Shaw injury

