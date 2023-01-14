Prithvi Shaw Shares Congratulatory Messages on Instagram Stories After India Call-up for NZ T20Is

A couple of days after his daddy hundred in a Ranji Trophy fixture against Assam, Mumbai opener Prithvi Shaw has been included in the India squad for New Zealand T20Is. He returns to the side after a long gap of 537 days, having last played for the country in a T20I series against Sri Lanka in July 2021.

The call-up came after Prithvi smashed a colossal 379 against Assam, setting the record for the second-highest score in the premiere domestic cricket competition behind Bhausaheb Nimbalkar’s 443 for Maharashtra against Kathiawar in Pune back in 1948-49. He also surpassed the previous best score for Mumbai, 377 by Sanjay Manjrekar, in Ranji Trophy history.

ALSO READ | IND vs SL, 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma & Co Receive Traditional Welcome in Thiruvananthapuram - WATCH

After being named in the squad for New Zealand T20Is, Prithvi shared a few congratulatory messages from his near and dear ones on his Instagram story.

“Proud of you champ @prithvishaw", “Good luck my bro", and “Congrats brother", read the messages that Shaw received from friends and fans after BCCI announced the team for the New Zealand T20I series on Friday and shared on his Instagram handle.

This was in sharp contrast to his mood the snub by the selectors after the announcement of the squad for the Sri Lanka series. He responded by posting some poetry on his Instagram account, expressing his disappointment through Shayari.

Meanwhile opening batter KL Rahul is all set to miss out due to personal commitments, but it is well documented that he has his wedding lined up with Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty in the busy cricket season. In all likelihood, he is set to get married and then return for the two match Test series against Australia starting February 9 in Nagpur. However, there is no confirmation for which Axar has pulled out of the series.

ALSO READ | ‘Really Admire Virat Kohli, He’s Somebody Else as a Player’: ENG All-rounder Heaps Massive Praise on India Star

India will take on New Zealand in 3 ODIs starting from Jan 18 in Hyderabad. It will be followed by a couple of more games which are scheduled to take place on Jan 21 and Jan 24 in Raipur and Indore, respectively. This will be followed by three T20Is in Ranchi, Lucknow and Ahmedabad on Jan 27, Jan 29 and Feb 1.

(With Agency Inputs)

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here