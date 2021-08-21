Prithvi Shaw Shares Picture With Teammates as India Head to Leeds For 3rd Test

The Indian cricket team is heading to Leeds for the third Test match against England to be played at Headingley. Indian opening batsman Prithvi Shaw shared a couple of pictures on his Instagram handle from the team bus.

Featuring teammates Rohit Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Surya Kumar Yadav, and Ajinkya Rahane, Shaw wrote that the team was “off to Leeds.” The third test between India and England is slated to begin from August 25.

After emerging victorious by a mammoth margin of 151 runs in the second Test at Lord’s, India lead the five-match series by 1-0. The first Test match between the two teams ended in a draw with the final day a complete washout.

Where the first photo featured all four cricketers, the second one was quite funny. In the second snap, Shaw was seen sitting on Rohit’s lap. Shaw’s fans called the group photo as ‘Mumbai Gang.’

Shaw and Surya Kumar were recent additions to the Indian squad in England.

The two were last seen in action during the limited-over white ball series in Sri Lanka.

Shaw and Surya Kumar are yet to feature in the series as the top order is occupied by Rohit and KL Rahul. It is followed by the experienced trio of Cheteshwar Pujara, captain Virat Kohli, and Ajinkya Rahane in the middle order.

Shaw and Surya Kumar were called up after India suffered multiple injury setbacks in Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar and Avesh Khan (on stand-by) ahead of the start of the series.

During their quarantine period, the two entertained their fans on social media by uploading hilarious reels. They mimicked dialogues from the movies, Andaz Apna Apna and Baazigar. The Instagram reels, which featured them in a different avatar, left their fans and teammates in splits.

