Prithvi Shaw Shouldn't Have Been Dropped After Adelaide, Says Ashish Nehra

Former India cricketer Ashish Nehra has praised Prithvi Shaw for his IPL form and said that the youngster shouldn’t have been dropped from India’s Test squad just after one Test match. Nehra is referring to Adelaide Test where India registered their lowest ever Test score of 36. Shaw himself scored ducks in both the innings of the Test match.

Also Read:The Match-Winning Shaw-Dhawan Partnership For The Delhi Capitals

“As far as technique is concerned, for any player it is difficult to adjust. Even during the Adelaide Test, he wasn’t a player who had a lot of experience or played 30-40 Test matches. We were talking about a youngster. To drop him on the basis of one Test match was tough,” Nehra told Cricbuzz.

“It’s one thing that India went on to win the series but even then, I felt that he shouldn’t have been benched after one Test match. Even during last year’s IPL, I felt he shouldn’t have been dropped. He played a few good innings but couldn’t score runs. But I will always back a player who has more runs than Rahane, when you talk of T20 cricket. I’m not saying that Rahane is not a good player, but in T20 cricket you need explosive players like Shaw, Pant, Stoinis and Hetmyer ” Nehra added.

Also Read:Prithvi Shaw Credits Win Against KKR To Father’s Advice After Poor Australian Tour

Nehra’s comments came after Shaw shone with the bat in now suspended IPL 2021. He accounted for 308 runs in eight games. He carried his form from Vijay Hazare Trophy where he was also the top run-getter of the season. Shaw regularly gave Delhi Capitals brisk starts alongside Shikhar Dhawan. Dhawan himself has credited Shaw for his good run in the tournament. “I have to respect the wicket. So the approach will depend on the pitch. I have been playing with Prithvi for three years now and he makes it easy for me as well,” he had said.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here