Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer Enjoy a 'Good Running Session' While Training Together Ahead of Sri Lanka Tour

Delhi Capital stalwarts Shreyas Iyer and Prithvi Shaw have been acing their fitness regimen. The two star batsmen are seen training hard to secure a place in the second-string Indian squad, which will be touring to Sri Lanka in July for a series of three ODIs and as many T20Is. Both the batsmen gave a sneak peek of the workout session through Instagram stories.

Prithvi posted a picture of the duo resting after the “good running session”. On the other hand, Shreyas was delighted to see Prithvi notching up his fitness and posted a short clip of the duo running along with a note that read, “Good to see him pushing his limits.”

Shreyas — who has been one of India’s most consistent middle-order battersin white-ball cricket — underwent shoulder surgery in April during the ODI series against England. This was the reason he was ruled out of IPL 2021, but now, the batsman is recovering and training hard to get back in action. BesidesSri Lanka tour, Shreyas is likely to earn a spot in the Indian squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup which has been scheduled between October and November this year, as per Sportskeeda.

On the other hand, Prithvi displayed terrific form during the Vijay Hazare Trophy and Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. He was the leading run-getter in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and managed to score 827 runs and Mumbai won their fourth Vijay Hazare title. Prithvi scored 308 runs in eight games in IPL 2021, which included three half-centuries andan impressive strike rate of 166.48.

Prithvi — who played his last ODI for India in February 2021 against New Zealand — is too training hard to secure a chance to play against Sri Lanka for a limited-overs series. If he gets the opportunity, he might cement his place in the Indian team for the T20 World Cup.

