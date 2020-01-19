Prithvi Shaw Slams Century on Comeback for India A in New Zealand

Young Prithvi Shaw made his case for India Test squad selection for the tour of New Zealand stronger after he smashed a blistering 150 against New Zealand XI in Lincoln during a tour game on Sunday.
Shaw, who just returned from a shoulder injury which he suffered while playing for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy, had initially stayed back to recover before joining the India A side in New Zealand.
Shaw’s century guided India to a massive 372 in the second warm up game.
Shaw was off to a flying start with Mayank Agarwal (32) as they added 89 runs for the opening wicket. With the middle-order failing to deliver, it was Shaw who ensured the visitors reach a good total.
The right handed opener smashed 22 boundaries and also hit two sixes during 100-ball innings.
Shaw’s Sunday morning brilliance augurs well for him as the selectors are holding out on announcing the Test squad for New Zealand due to the fitness of Hardik Pandya.
The first Test against New Zealand will begin February 21 at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.
