Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

BASIL D'OLIVEIRA TROPHY, 2019/20 3rd Test, St George's Park, Port Elizabeth, 16 - 20 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

England

499/9 (152.0)

England
v/s
South Africa
South Africa*

208/6 (82.0)

South Africa trail by 291 runs
Live

BBL, 2019/20 Match 43, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 19 January, 2020

2ND INN

Adelaide Strikers

186/5 (20.0)

Adelaide Strikers
v/s
Hobart Hurricanes
Hobart Hurricanes*

149/6 (18.0)

Hobart Hurricanes need 38 runs in 12 balls at 19 rpo

fixtures

All matches

3rd Test: ENG VS SA

live
ENG ENG
SA SA

Port Elizabeth

16 Jan, 202013:30 IST

1st Test: ZIM VS SL

upcoming
ZIM ZIM
SL SL

Harare

19 Jan, 202013:30 IST

3rd ODI: IND VS AUS

upcoming
IND IND
AUS AUS

Bengaluru

19 Jan, 202013:30 IST

3rd T20I: WI VS IRE

upcoming
WI WI
IRE IRE

Basseterre, St Kitts

20 Jan, 202003:30 IST

Prithvi Shaw Slams Century on Comeback for India A in New Zealand

The right handed opener smashed 22 boundaries and also hit two sixes during 100-ball innings.

Cricketnext Staff |January 19, 2020, 11:12 AM IST
Prithvi Shaw Slams Century on Comeback for India A in New Zealand

Young Prithvi Shaw made his case for India Test squad selection for the tour of New Zealand stronger after he smashed a blistering 150 against New Zealand XI in Lincoln during a tour game on Sunday.

Shaw, who just returned from a shoulder injury which he suffered while playing for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy, had initially stayed back to recover before joining the India A side in New Zealand.

Shaw’s century guided India to a massive 372 in the second warm up game.

Shaw was off to a flying start with Mayank Agarwal (32) as they added 89 runs for the opening wicket. With the middle-order failing to deliver, it was Shaw who ensured the visitors reach a good total.

The right handed opener smashed 22 boundaries and also hit two sixes during 100-ball innings.

Shaw’s Sunday morning brilliance augurs well for him as the selectors are holding out on announcing the Test squad for New Zealand due to the fitness of Hardik Pandya.

The first Test against New Zealand will begin February 21 at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

India A tour of New Zealandprithvi shaw

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Sun, 19 Jan, 2020

SL v ZIM
Harare

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Sun, 19 Jan, 2020

AUS v IND
Bengaluru

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Mon, 20 Jan, 2020

IRE v WI
Basseterre, St Kitts All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more