Prithvi Shaw Smashes 379 in Ranji Trophy, Records 2nd Highest Score in Indian FC History

Prithvi Shaw etched his name in the history books as he played a sensational 379-run knock for Mumbai in their ongoing Ranji Trophy match against Assam on Wednesday, January 11.

Shaw’s mind-boggling knock came in just 383 deliveries, at an impressive strike rate of 98.96, and the youngster smashed as many as 49 boundaries and four maximums.

En route his sublime show, Shaw surpassed numerous records, as he became the second-highest individual scorer in Indian First-Class cricket history, behind only the legendary B.B. Nimbalkar.

The veteran remains the only Indian player to have scored a quadruple century in the 1948–49 Ranji Trophy when Nimbalkar recorded a score of 443 not out.

Prithvi Shaw meanwhile joined the illustrious list with his exploits against Assam, as he narrowly missed out on a quadruple century, having been dismissed LBW by Riyan Parag.

The 23-year-old surpassed Sanjay Manjrekar’s record of the highest individual score for Mumbai in Ranji Trophy history - 377*.

The opener smashed his maiden First-Class triple ton, to join an elusive list of players such as Rohit Sharma and Virender Sehwag.

Shaw also etched his name in the record books as he joined the list of highest run-scorers in First-Class history, led by the legendary Brian Lara who smacked 501* in 1994 while playing for Warwickshire in Birmingham.

Having won the toss and choosing to bowl first, Assam invited Mumbai to bat with Shaw continuing his rich vein of form in the domestic circuit.

He helped his side get off to a sublime start, recording a 123-run opening partnership with Musheer Khan, followed by a 401-run stand with skipper Ajinkya Rahane for the third wicket.

The former India U19 World Cup-winning captain has been knocking at the door of the senior team for a while now with his consistent displays, and his latest herculean effort should be another reminder for the selectors.

Riding on Shaw’s heroics, Mumbai were able to cross the 600-run mark after Lunch on Day 2, with 127 overs bowled.

