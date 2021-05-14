Prithvi Shaw Stopped By Police on Way to Goa for Vacations, This is What Happened Next

Delhi Capitals and India cricketer Prithvi Shaw chose to go vacationing with his friends as the young cricketer is left with a lot of free time, especially after the suspension of IPL 2021. He was traveling to the popular holiday destination via Kolhapur when he was stopped by Police in Amboli as the cricketer didn’t have an e-pass. Shaw pleaded with them to let him go but to no avail. An e-pass is now necessary to travel within the state which is in lockdown due to the surge in Covid-19.

Later the 21-year-old applied for an e-pass through his phone and received the clearance in an hour and left for Goa. Shaw who has missed the bus for England was recently asked to cut down on his weight by selectors.

A report in Times of India says Shaw is slow between the wickets and still has weight issues. A selector has also asked the Mumbaikar to learn from Rishabh Pant who had his own issues once. “Prithvi is still very slow across the turf for a 21-year-old. He needs to shed a few more kilos. He also had concentration issues while fielding in Australia. Shaw has been working hard since he returned from Australia. He has the example of Rishabh Pant right in front of him. If Pant can turn things around in a few months, Prithvi too can do it,” the BCCI source was quoted as saying.

He was also told to be a bit consistent and sustain the form in a couple of series as he has often failed to justify the faith shown in him by the selectors. “He has to sustain this form for a few more tournaments. He has often been picked on the basis of one good series and then he has struggled in international cricket, He is too good a player to be ignored for long,” the source added.

