Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav Taking Their Bromance to New Level with 'Andaz Apna Apna'; WATCH

India squad led-by skipper Virat Kohli had to undergo a strict quarantine period after their quick 2-week getaway and also after every Test match to avoid the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Though the players are accompanied by their families, the quarantine period could be a bit boring. However, Indian batter SuryaKumar Yadav (popularly known as SKY) and Prithvi Shaw have found a new way to dismiss their quarantine blues. It is no news that SuryaKumar has a love for comedy films. Earlier in an interview, the cricketer had revealed that he can watch movies like Andaz Apna Apna, Hera Pheri, Chupke Chupke on loop.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surya Kumar Yadav (SKY) (@surya_14kumar)

Now in a latest Instagram post, Prithvi and Suryakumar were seen mimicking a scene from the movie, Andaz Apna Apna. The duo took their much-talked bromance to another level. SKY and Prithvi spoke dialogues of Bollywood actors Aamir Khan and Salman Khan. While sharing the funny video with his fans and followers, in the caption SuryaKumar wrote, “Sir aap purush hi nahi, maha purush hain. (Sir, you are not a man, you are a great man).”

Their lip sync and funny facial expressions left their teammates and friends in splits. The prank master of the Indian cricket team, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bollywood actor and director Farhan Akhtar, and Sunrisers Hyderabad star Rashid Khan could not control their laughter at the video. Actor Aparshakti Khurrana commented on the post. Not only the video was funny but also none expected Prithvi and SKY in this element.

Apart from this, the two players are currently serving the 10-day quarantine period in the UK. The powerhitting batsmen are unavailable for the second Test against England that starts on today, August 12. Though they will be available for the last three Test matches, the Indian cricket team management will decide their place in the team post a few practice sessions. The duo could get a chance to play in the fourth and last test, only if the current batting line-up fails in the upcoming Tests.

