Prithvi Shaw Was Lacking Hunger to Score Runs, It Was Crucial to Get That Back: Pravin Amre

Prithvi Shaw entered team India with a bang in 2018, when he slammed a ton against West Indies in just his first Test. But since then nothing really has gone right for the Mumbaikar, and had struggled with injuries. Thereafter, he hit a lean patch and wasn’t considered for the series against England this year.

But he finally got going in the domestic competitions this year and surprised everyone with his scoring prowess in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Pravin Amre, one of his coaches at Delhi Capitals, is also the one who has seen him from close quarters in Mumbai setup as well. Asked, about his role with someone like Shaw, he said, coach has to deal with each player differently.

“I had the experience of working earlier with players like Robin (Uthappa), Suresh (Raina) who have had success in this format. Every case is different. With Prithvi, you know the talent is there. What he was lacking was hunger. It was crucial to get him on the right track,” Amre told Cricketnext in an exclusive chat.

“As coaches, our roles involve being a little hard on the players sometimes. For example, showing Prithvi the mirror after he was dropped from the Indian team earlier this year and asking where he stood. He had a poor IPL last time. How he could bounce back was the first question I asked. One advantage he has is talent and age. But they are not the only criteria to be successful. To succeed, you need to work hard. We were all sure he would be successful simply because he had the ability.

“A couple of innings he played this IPL were truly amazing. It requires special talent to hit six fours in one over. It is not easy. His talent is natural. We gave him the right direction, how he should be focussing, how he should be delivering that. Simply put, it is about justifying the talent God has given him.”

But Amre went on to say that Shaw still has scope for improvement. “He has room for improvement. Even when doing well, you have to maintain that. He is ticking most of the boxes. He is going to have a gap (before IPL resumes or the domestic season begins), we don’t know how long. To get back the rhythm, he has to work hard. It was not much work during the IPL because he was in the tremendous nick. It was not that difficult because he was in good touch. Now the job for us is to get him back to the rhythm.”

Also, Amre maintained that despite his recent success in Vijay Hazare and IPL, he is not guaranteed a place in the Indian team and will have to keep working hard.

“He is a skilled player, he can play any format. There is going to be competition for places in the Indian team, which did well in Australia. It is not going to be easy for Prithvi. Not just one good performance will bring him back to the Indian team. You need to be consistent. I told him, whatever is in his hands, he should focus on that. His goal should be to score runs wherever he is playing.”

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here