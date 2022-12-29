Prithvi Shaw's Cryptic Post After Being Dropped From T20 Series Against Sri Lanka

Prithvi Shaw did not make it to the list of players selected for the T20 series against Sri Lanka in January. The squad was announced on Tuesday. Despite the absence of experienced campaigners like KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the T20 squad, Shaw could not make the cut. After being dropped out of the squad, Shaw posted a cryptic post which fans speculate expressed his disappointment. Shaw, on his Instagram Stories, shared a poetry by from Uzair Hijazi. The now-disappeared post read, “Kisi ne muft me paa liya vo shakhs, jo mujhe har keemat pe chahiye tha (the one I needed the most, someone else has got them for free)."

Shaw then also removed his Instagram profile photo, prompting fans to wonder if it has something to do with his non-selection. Some even went on to re-share the screenshot and recording of Prithvi Shaw’s now-deleted Instagram Stories.

This short video clip by another account showed us the different stories shared by the cricketer.

This fan account showed us a screenshot of his Instagram story showing the Shayari that was posted by Shaw

Another fan, here, went on to highlight how Shaw would have been a replacement for Shikhar Dhawan but doesn’t seem to be reckoning anymore

That time prithvi Shaw would have been his replacement, now he is nowhere in scheme— Harshit (@knight_17_) December 29, 2022

Rishabh Pant also did not make the cut in the T20 squad with Sanju Samson being given an opportunity and Hardik Pandya leading India in the series.

Prithvi Shaw’s last T20 for the Indian side was in July 2021 against Sri Lanka. The young cricketer has shown his calibre in the IPL, being a constant presence. In the 2022 edition of the IPL, he scored 283 runs in 10 matches with a strike rate of 152.97 and an average of 28.30 for the Delhi Capitals. Despite his best efforts, the 23-year-old remains absent from the international setup.

India will host Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series that will commence on January 3. The first T20I will take place at the Wankhede Stadium at 7:00 pm IST. Pandya will again lead the team in a T20 series after triumphing over New Zealand in November. Suryakumar Yadav will be the vice-captain for the T20 team that faces the Sri Lankan team.

Hardik Pandya has shown great potential in leadership roles, captaining Gujarat Giants to the IPL title this year. Rohit Sharma will return to captaincy in the 50-over format of the game against Sri Lanka with Pandya given the role of vice-captain. Sharma will be looking to make his return after sustaining an injury in the series against Bangladesh.

