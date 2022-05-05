Prithvi Shaw’s Dream House in Mumbai is Worth his IPL Salary of 5 Years

Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw recently bought his dream house in Bandra West, Mumbai. The opener paid a whopping sum of Rs 10.5 crore to get the keys. Notably, this amount is almost equivalent to the batter’s last five years’ Indian Premier League (IPL) salary.

Economic Times has reported that the lavish apartment in Bandra reclamation is on the 8th floor of residential tower 81 Aureate. The apartment reportedly has a carpet area of 2209 square feet, a terrace of 1654 square feet along with three car parking slots.

It is said that Shaw reportedly paid Rs 52.50 lakh as stamp duty on March 31, while its registration happened a few days ago, on April 28. The transaction for Shaw’s apartment was executed just before the Maharashtra government announced hike in ready reckoner and stamp duty rates. The increased metro cess will be implemented in Mumbai, from April 2022. With effect from April 1, the state government said that an average hike of 5% in the ready reckoner rates will be levied for properties across Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, Shaw has earned a name for himself in the cricketing world, all credit to his firecracker-innings in his IPL journey as well as for Team India. Under Shaw’s captaincy, India lifted the Under-19 Cricket World Cup in 2018. In the same year, Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), at the IPL auction, bought the cricketer for Rs 1.2 crore. He soon became a vital clog in Delhi’s batting line-up, and has been a part of the team ever since. Ahead of the IPL 2022 auctions, Delhi retained Shaw for Rs 7.50 crore. Overall in five seasons, the young prodigy has earned Rs 12.30 crore from Delhi Capitals. And looks like he has spent almost all of it on this luxurious property.

As far as the ongoing season is concerned, it is not a desired one for Delhi Capitals. The team is languishing on the seventh spot in the 10-team table, having won only 4 of the 10 games they have played so far.

