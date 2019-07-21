Injured Shaw's Wait Continues, Rahul & Agarwal Called Up as Replacements

Mumbai opener Prithvi Shaw's wait to return to the Indian Test squad will continue as he remains sidelined with injury and will not be back for the West Indies tour. Shaw, who suffered a hip injury at the Mumbai Premier League T20 tournament in May, is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.
"Shaw was not considered for selection because he has not recovered from a hip injury. It's unclear when he'll be available," chairman of selectors MSK Prasad told the media in Mumbai on Sunday (July 21).
Shaw made a sensational century on debut against West Indies in India last year and was picked for the Australian tour as well. But he injured his leg while attempting a catch on the boundary in a practice game down under.
“I am not fully fit at the moment. I am doing my rehabilitation for a hip injury that I sustained at the Mumbai T20 league. Even I don’t know when I will be fit,” Shaw, who has played in only two Tests so far, said last week.
Shaw played the entire IPL-12 for the Delhi Capitals, scoring 353 runs with two half-centuries and a top score of 99 this season.
“Right now I am trying to get back to full fitness as soon as possible. Once I am fit, I’ll speak to the selectors and team management to figure out how we can plan for the rest of the season and how to go about my training,” the 19-year-old added.
In Shaw's absence, the two specialist openers chosen for the two Tests in the Caribbean is Karnataka duo KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal.
