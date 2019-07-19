Privileged To Be Part Of ICC Hall Of Fame: Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar became the latest entrant into the ICC Hall of Fame alongside former South African pacer Allan Donald and Australia's Cathryn Fitzpatrick.
Speaking to the ICC, Tendulkar was asked where would he place this. He remarked, "I think all awards are important and I don't like to compare them. Each award and appreciation has its own place"
"I value it and this is what I have been able to achieve after 24 years on the field and that has been appreciated by ICC and its committee member who felt I was worthy enough to be a part of Hall of Fame list. It's an incredible list and I'm privileged"
His cabinet may be full of trophies, but every additional recognition means the world to the Little Master! @sachin_rt spoke to @ZAbbasOfficial after he was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. pic.twitter.com/B3bSNq1nEh— ICC (@ICC) July 19, 2019
He spoke about how being recognized at any level was important no matter what the field was. Tendulkar asserted that any kind of appreciation was a driving force to do even better.
"When you get recognized, that is a kind of tonic which everyone needs in life at various stages. I think that is the best thing to happen. Appreciation. Nothing works like that. If you start appreciating good performances, good chances of bettering them"
Talking about his heroes, Tendulkar told that as a person, he always looked up to his father. However, when it came to cricket, it was Sir Vivian Richards and the legendary Sunil Gavaskar.
"I always wanted to be like my father in person. When it comes to cricket, I have got two batting heroes, Sir Vivian Richards and Sunil Gavaskar. When it comes to cricket, you don't think of anyone else as a batsman at least and for me those guys were the ultimate batters"
In a career spanning 24 years, Sachin has undoubtedly had various moments to cherish. However, when asked to pick the most memorable one, he didn't have to think twice as he picked the 2011 World Cup win.
"Without any doubt, it has to be the 2011 World Cup because when you lift that beautiful trophy, it's just impossible to express that feeling. it takes time to sink in. it took me a while to register that 'Oh we have already become the world champions, the tournament is over, no more matches'. It's the greatest feeling in life"
