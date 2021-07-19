Priya Punia Ends Ties With Rajasthan State Team After Dispute With Management

India Women’s young batter Priya Punia has again decided to bring a change in her state team as she has parted ways with Rajasthan. Priya, who switched from Delhi to Rajasthan last year, has decided to leave the team after playing just one domestic season with Rajasthan.

It is learned that Priya has been forced to take the harsh call after the mistreatment by Rajasthan Cricket Association. Losing Priya can be a big blow for the Rajasthan team as the 24-year-old has decent numbers in the domestic circuit along with international experience. The right-hander has represented India in seven One Day Internationals scoring 225 runs at an average of 37.5.

Speaking about the fall-out between Priya and Rajasthan Cricket Association, the cricketer’s father and coach Surender Punia revealed that RCA failed to keep up with their promises. It is also learned that RCA didn’t make any efforts in contacting the batter or listening to her issues.

“The promises made by the RCA while hiring Priya’s services as a professional were not kept. In the last few days when I tried getting in touch with RCA office bearers, some did not take my call and others avoided talking about the problems we were facing with the association,” The Times of India quoted Surendra Punia as per saying.

After the statement by her father, Priya also opened up on the entire fiasco saying that her decision of leaving Rajasthan is final. However, the right-hander is yet to decide the state she is going to represent next during the 2021-22 domestic season.

As far as Priya’s international career is concerned, the 24-year-old last featured in a game for India during the home One Day series against South Africa in March. Though Priya formed a part of India’s squad for the just-concluded India Women tour of England, she failed to make it to the playing XI across any format.

