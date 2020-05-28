Priyam Garg Grateful to Mentor Rahul Dravid for Essential Batting Tips

India’s U-19 captain Priyam Garg believes that a lot of the progress he has made is down to the various preparation tours the BCCI and Rahul Dravid planned for them.
Speaking on Helo App Live Chat, Garg heaped high praise on mentor Rahul Dravid and also said Jasprit Bumrah is his favourite bowler.
"Now young players are also going on foreign tours. Rahul Dravid sir has started overseas tour for the Under 19 and India A teams. It benefits a lot. When young players go to Team India, then foreign conditions will not be new for them. They will have experience and will perform better," Garg said.
Garg was captain of India when they won the U-19 World Cup title in South Africa in earlier in 2020. Just before the World Cup in South Africa, Garg was picked up by the Sunrisers Hyderabad during the IPL 2020 auction.
“Rahul sir told how to practice. When I was batting in practice, Rahul sir called me and told me to use more time than strength. After that we won the Asia Cup and he was like our friend. For the last four years, I am with Rahul sir. He keeps talking to them, has benefited immensely, Rahul sir has never let us realize that he is such a big player,” Garg said.
Garg also said that without good footwork it is extremely difficult to get runs and that he idolizes Virat Kohli in this respect.
“You have to use the crease not only in India but also abroad. In order to score runs in India, it is necessary to have a good mindset. Turn and bounce are more in India, probably that's why foreign players have trouble.”
“Kohli has the best footwork and he uses the crease very well. It's the good footwork and usage of the crease which helps a player succeed in his career."
The 19-year-old went on to recalled his gully cricket memories and revealed that he still plays one tip catch games in his neighbourhood. "I still play gully cricket and there we use the one tip catch rules. My highest gully cricket score is 85," he said.
