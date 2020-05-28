Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

Priyam Garg Grateful to Mentor Rahul Dravid for Essential Batting Tips

Garg also said that without good footwork it is extremely difficult to get runs and that he idolizes Virat Kohli in this respect.

May 28, 2020, 7:47 PM IST
Priyam Garg Grateful to Mentor Rahul Dravid for Essential Batting Tips

India’s U-19 captain Priyam Garg believes that a lot of the progress he has made is down to the various preparation tours the BCCI and Rahul Dravid planned for them.

Speaking on Helo App Live Chat, Garg heaped high praise on mentor Rahul Dravid and also said Jasprit Bumrah is his favourite bowler.

"Now young players are also going on foreign tours. Rahul Dravid sir has started overseas tour for the Under 19 and India A teams. It benefits a lot. When young players go to Team India, then foreign conditions will not be new for them. They will have experience and will perform better," Garg said.

Garg was captain of India when they won the U-19 World Cup title in South Africa in earlier in 2020. Just before the World Cup in South Africa, Garg was picked up by the Sunrisers Hyderabad during the IPL 2020 auction.

“Rahul sir told how to practice. When I was batting in practice, Rahul sir called me and told me to use more time than strength. After that we won the Asia Cup and he was like our friend. For the last four years, I am with Rahul sir. He keeps talking to them, has benefited immensely, Rahul sir has never let us realize that he is such a big player,” Garg said.

Garg also said that without good footwork it is extremely difficult to get runs and that he idolizes Virat Kohli in this respect.

“You have to use the crease not only in India but also abroad. In order to score runs in India, it is necessary to have a good mindset. Turn and bounce are more in India, probably that's why foreign players have trouble.”

“Kohli has the best footwork and he uses the crease very well. It's the good footwork and usage of the crease which helps a player succeed in his career."

The 19-year-old went on to recalled his gully cricket memories and revealed that he still plays one tip catch games in his neighbourhood. "I still play gully cricket and there we use the one tip catch rules. My highest gully cricket score is 85," he said.

India Cricketjasprit bumrahPriyam GargRahul Dravidvirat kohli

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more