Live

BASIL D'OLIVEIRA TROPHY, 2019/20 2nd Test, Newlands, Cape Town, 03 - 07 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

England *

81/2 (34.0)

England
v/s
South Africa
South Africa

Toss won by England (decided to bat)
Stumps

TRANS-TASMAN TROPHY, 2019/20 3rd Test, Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney, 03 - 07 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

Australia *

283/3 (90.0)

Australia
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand

Toss won by Australia (decided to bat)
Live

BPL, 2019-20 Match 31, Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet, 03 January, 2020

2ND INN

Dhaka Platoon

172/4 (20.0)

Dhaka Platoon
v/s
Khulna Tigers
Khulna Tigers*

72/4 (12.0)

Khulna Tigers need 101 runs in 48 balls at 12.62 rpo
Concluded

BBL, 2019/20 Match 21, Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 03 January, 2020

2ND INN

Brisbane Heat

212/3 (20.0)

Brisbane Heat
v/s
Hobart Hurricanes
Hobart Hurricanes*

181/9 (20.0)

Brisbane Heat beat Hobart Hurricanes by 31 runs

3rd Test: AUS VS NZ

live
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Sydney

03 Jan, 202005:00 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS SA

live
ENG ENG
SA SA

Cape Town

03 Jan, 202014:00 IST

Match 1: OMA VS UAE

upcoming
OMA OMA
UAE UAE

Cape Town

05 Jan, 202011:00 IST

1st T20I: IND VS SL

upcoming
IND IND
SL SL

Guwahati BCS

05 Jan, 202019:00 IST

Priyank Panchal, Sandeep Warrier Among Players Identified as Future India Backups by Prasad

Outgoing chairman of selectors MSK Prasad, who has officially completed his five-year term has identified the batsmen and the bowlers that will comprise the bench to serve the Indian cricket team in the future.

Cricketnext Staff |January 3, 2020, 5:03 PM IST
Priyank Panchal, Sandeep Warrier Among Players Identified as Future India Backups by Prasad

Outgoing chairman of selectors MSK Prasad, who has officially completed his five-year term has identified the batsmen and the bowlers that will comprise the bench to serve the Indian cricket team in the future.

Prasad’s picks will act as a base for the new chairman of selectors to choose from and work with, and mostly comprises of the players that were selected for India A’s series against New Zealand A.

“If you take the case of openers, now with Rohit (Sharma) stepping up, you have Rohit, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Abhimanyu Easwaran and Priyank Panchal. On any given day, any of these guys can open for India. That’s how we have groomed them from a systematic process through India A tours,” Prasad told Hindustan Times.

As far as India’s bowling is concerned, the team already boasts of arguably the best fast bowling attack in the world, with the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav. Prasad mentioned six names who he thinks are capable of stepping up to the plate.

“Talking of fast bowling back-ups, we have Navdeep Saini, Avesh Khan, Basil Thampi, Sandeep Warrier, Ishant Porel and Mohammed Siraj. So, there is a bench for every slot. I am sure this will pave the way and strengthen the Indian team across all formats,” Prasad said.​

India A's T20 and ODI series against New Zealand A begins on January 24 with the first T20 at Eden Park.

MSK PrasadPrasadpriyank panchalSandeep Warrierwarrier

Hope to Continue Good Form in New Zealand for India 'A': Ishan Porel
Cricketnext Staff | December 27, 2019, 7:47 PM IST

Hope to Continue Good Form in New Zealand for India 'A': Ishan Porel

India A Squad for New Zealand Tour: Prithvi Shaw Included, Hardik Pandya Returns for One-Dayers
Cricketnext Staff | December 24, 2019, 9:18 AM IST

India A Squad for New Zealand Tour: Prithvi Shaw Included, Hardik Pandya Returns for One-Dayers

Must Score Consistently to Remain Part of India Discussion: Priyank Panchal
Cricketnext Staff | January 1, 2020, 8:24 PM IST

Must Score Consistently to Remain Part of India Discussion: Priyank Panchal

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Sun, 05 Jan, 2020

UAE v OMA
Cape Town

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jan, 2020

SL v IND
Guwahati BCS All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
