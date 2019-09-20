Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Priyank Panchal Slams Ton in India A's Draw Against South Africa A

Priyank Panchal completed his century while Karun Nair made an unbeaten half-century as the second four-day game between India A and South Africa ended in a draw in Mysore.

Cricketnext Staff |September 20, 2019, 4:01 PM IST
When the captains shook hands, India A were 202 for 3 in 70 overs on the fourth and final day, with Nair on 51 and Wriddhiman Saha on 1. Panchal had scored 109, as India ended with a lead of 219.

India began the day on 14 for no loss, after bowling out South Africa A for 400 the previous day for a 17-run first-innings lead. Abhimanyu Easwaran and Panchal added 94 for the opening wicket before the former was dismissed for 37 off 93, bowled by off-spinner Dane Piedt.

Shubman Gill, who has got a maiden Test call up for the South Africa series, fell for a three-ball duck in the spinner's next over.

Nair and Panchal added 92 for the third wicket, during which Panchal completed his ton. He fell caught and bowled by Senuran Muthusamy in the 61st over, his 109 taking 192 balls and consisting four sixes and nine fours. Soon after, Nair completed his fifty and the game was drawn.

India had scored 417 in the first innings with Gill, Saha and Shivam Dube scoring half-centuries. Aiden Markram (161) and Wiaan Mulder (131*) scored tons to lead South Africa's fightback with the bat while Kuldeep Yadav picked up four wickets.

The result brings a conclusion to the tour. India A won the first four-day game by four wickets, before which they took the five-match one-day series 4-1.

india apriyank panchalSouth Africa A

