PRL vs DUR Dream11 Prediction: Team Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs, SA20 2023 January 17

PRL vs DUR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s SA20 2023 match between Paarl Royals and Durban Super Giants: Paarl Royals will take on Durban Super Giants at Boland Park in the South Africa T20 League. The Royals have had a topsy-turvy start to their campaign with one victory and two losses from three games so far. They lost their last game against the Super Giants in a high-scoring encounter that saw impressive batting displays from both sides. The Paarl-based side are fourth in the SA T20 League table at the moment.

The Durban Super Giants have won their last two games in a row, with their only loss of the season coming in their opener against Joburg Super Kings. The Durban-based side would also have the psychological advantage of having beaten Paarl Royals in their last game. Heinrich Klaasen scored a superb half-century to give the Super Giants a great platform, earning the Player of the Match award against the Royals. Quinton de Kock assisted him superbly with 57 runs from 31 balls. While Eoin Morgan tried his best to salvage the match for Paarl, it was ultimately a little too much for him.

Ahead of the match between Paarl Royals and Durban Super Giants, here is everything you need to know:

PRL vs DUR Telecast

Paarl Royals vs Durban Super Giants game will be telecasted on Sports18 in India.

PRL vs DUR Live Streaming

SA20 2023 will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

PRL vs DUR Match Details

PRL vs DUR match will be played at Boland Park in Paarl at 5:00 PM IST on January 17, Tuesday.

PRL vs DUR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Eoin Morgan

Vice-Captain: Quinton de Kock

Suggested Playing XI for PRL vs DUR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock, Jos Buttler

Batters: Heinrich Klaasen, Kyle Mayers, Eoin Morgan

All-rounders: Evan Jones, Wiaan Mulder, Dwaine Pretorius

Bowlers: Prenelan Subrayen, Reece Topley, Bjorn Fortuin

PRL vs DUR Probable XIs

Paarl Royals: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Wihan Lubbe, Dane Vilas, David Miller (c), Eoin Morgan, Ferisco Adams, Evan Jones, Imran Manack, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi

Durban Super Giants: Kyle Mayers, Quinton de Kock (c & wk), Wiaan Mulder, Heinrich Klaasen, Jason Holder, Dwaine Pretorius, Keemo Paul, Keshav Maharaj, Simon Harmer, Reece Topley, Prenelan Subrayen

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here