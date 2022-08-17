Probable Playing XIs of IND vs ZIM 1st ODI: Check Complete Squads of India vs Zimbabwe Match

After completing a successful West Indies tour, the Men in Blue will be desperate to carry forward their winning momentum as they are set to take on Zimbabwe in a three-match ODI series. The first ODI of the series is scheduled to be played at the Harare Sports Club on Thursday.

In absence of big names like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah, all eyes will be on KL Rahul and how he handles the leadership duty in the ODI series against Zimbabwe. Rahul is set to return to international cricket after a lay-off two months. And he will have a lot to prove. Rahul will have to score runs to secure his spot in the T20 World Cup, scheduled to be played later this year.

India come into the fixture after securing a successful tour of West Indies. In the ODI series, the Men in Blue scripted a whitewash against the Caribbean side. In the T20Is India did concede their only defeat of the tour but that did not create much trouble as the visitors clinched a convincing 4-1 victory.

Zimbabwe, on the other hand, come into the fixture, after clinching a 2-1 win against Bangladesh in ODIs.

After the completion of the ODI series, India will feature in the Asia Cup.

India (IND) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM) Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (captain), Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna

Zimbabwe Predicted Starting Line-up: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Innocent Kaia, Wessly Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (captain and wicketkeeper), Tony Munyonga, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava



India vs Zimbabwe squads:

India squad for three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe: KL Rahul (captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar

Zimbabwe squad for three-match ODI series against India: Regis Chakabva (captain), Tanaka Chivanga, Bradley Evans, Luke Jongwe, Ryan Burl, Innocent Kaia, Kaitano Takudzwanashe, Clive Madande, Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, John Masara, Tony Munyonga, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Donald Tiripano

