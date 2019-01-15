Probe Process Begins as Pandya & Rahul Speak to BCCI CEO

Loading...
"The CEO spoke to them via telephone. However, his brief was simple as the inquiry initiator. He has to just collate whatever they have written in their show cause reply. He is expected to submit his report to CoA by tomorrow," a BCCI official, privy to the development, told PTI.
The process, as is well known now, has split the two-member Committee of Administrators (CoA) with chairman Vinod Rai said to be in favour of a speedy resolution of the matter while his colleague, former India captain Diana Edulji, wanting to wait on the appointment of an ombudsman, as per the new BCCI constitution.
According to the new BCCI constitution, Section 41 (c) which deals with misconduct or breach by players, the preliminary enquiry has to be conducted by the CEO within 48 hours, who will then submit his report to the Apex Council in not more than 15 days. In the absence of Apex Council, the CEO's report will be submitted to the Ombudsman.
The CEO did not ask any questions on whether their agents pressurised them into attending such the entertainment show and also speaking in the manner that they did.
"Any investigative question is the purview of the ombudsman. Now the next phase will only happen if the SC appoints an ombudsman or an ad-hoc ombudsman is appointed," the official said.
The two players had spoken about hooking up with multiple women on 'Koffee with Karan', triggering an online storm.
CoA chief Vinod Rai recommended a two-match ban on the duo but his colleague Diana Edulji took the matter to the BCCI legal cell, which refused to call the players' actions a violation of the code of conduct and recommended the appointment of an ombudsman.
The BCCI office-bearers seconded Edulji and even went to the extent of demanding a Special General Meeting to discuss the matter. Rai, on the other hand, cautioned against going too far.
In an e-mail to Edulji, he stated that the "BCCI is not in the business of ending young careers."
(With PTI Inputs)
First Published: January 15, 2019, 7:20 PM IST