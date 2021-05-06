- Match 29 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
Professional Hands Around the World Can’t Control Bio-bubble Breach, There Were Cases in the Premier League: Sourav Ganguly
Even though Sourav Ganguly concedes it is difficult to say how the players in the bubble got infected, he defended the criticism on BCCI for hosting the IPL in the middle of the pandemic in the country.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 6, 2021, 8:26 AM IST
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has said that there have not been any reports of the bio-bubble breach in IPL 2021 after the league was suspended following positive Covid-19 cases emerged in, at least, four franchises. Even though he concedes it is difficult to say how the players in the bubble got infected, he defended the criticism on BCCI for hosting the IPL in the middle of the pandemic in the country.
“When it was happening in England (second wave of the pandemic), there were cases in the English Premier League. Manchester City, Arsenal players got infected. Matches got rescheduled. The English Premier League (when UK was in lockdown), La Liga, everything was happening around the world,” Ganguly told the Indian Express.
“Because their season is six months long, they can do it. But our season is tight. Since we have to (release) players to their respective countries, rescheduling was very difficult,” he added.
Virat Kohli Comes in Aid for Covid-Ravaged Mumbai, Just a Day After IPL Suspension
Ganguly also went on to state that no one anticipated the sudden surge in Covid-19 cases in India and when it was decided that the 2021 edition of the league will be played in India, ‘the (COVID-19 cases) in India in February was (virtually) nothing’ and it only went ‘through the roof in the last three weeks. He also went on to add that the Mumbai leg of the IPL finished without a case when the surge was at its peak in the city.
Now, BCCI is looking for a window to resume the season but Ganguly feels it is too early to say if the league would be able to restart and if it does, the question remains whether the board will take a chance again with India or will they go back to the UAE. One of the many loopholes in IPL’s bio-bubble that is being pointed out was the absence of a centralised structure to manage the bubble. In IPL 2020 in the UAE, BCCI had hired UK-based IT and security firm Restrata. This time around, it was handled by the BCCI itself, and reports of faulty GPS systems and the lack of adherence to a strict bio-bubble environment had raised questions over the board’s handling of the bubble.
IPL 2021: A Suitable Act But on a Wrong Stage
“We discussed their name, but they don’t have a big presence in India, that was the problem. So we went with others,” Ganguly told the national daily on being asked about not hiring the firm for IPL 2021.
