Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

Proper Jobs More Important to Blind Cricketers Than Awards: Shekhar Naik

Two-time Blind World Cup-winning captain Shekhar Naik believes it is more important for blind cricketers to get proper jobs instead of awards as otherwise they are unable to make ends meet.

Cricketnext Staff |May 28, 2020, 10:59 AM IST
Proper Jobs More Important to Blind Cricketers Than Awards: Shekhar Naik

Two-time Blind World Cup-winning captain Shekhar Naik believes it is more important for blind cricketers to get proper jobs instead of awards as otherwise they are unable to make ends meet.

Naik, who currently works for a private firm, has not been paid salary over the past two months due to the firm facing financial difficulties during the coronavirus-induced lockdown and has eaten through most of his savings.

"It's good that blind cricketers receive awards, however small they may be, but it's more important that they be given proper jobs for a secure future," Naik told Mid-day.

"My salary is Rs 25,000 of which my house rent is Rs 12,000. Somehow, I have been managing with that previously, but due to this lockdown, my salary has been on hold and I have not been able to pay rent for the last two months. My family is going through a hard time. I have used up most of my savings.

"In the last eight years, I have met different Karnataka chief ministers, requesting them for a government job. Last December, I met sports minister Rijiju in Delhi and told him that more than the Padma Shri, I desperately need a good job because my wife is also blind."

These aren't new difficulties for the man who led India to glory in the Blind T20 World Cup in 2012 and later to the Blind ODI World Cup in 2015.

He has made repeated requests to the authorities for help over the past few years but hasn't had much success. Most cash prizes he received for his exploits on the field were used towards payments for other causes.

Blind CricketBlind Cricket World CupKiren RijijuShekhar Naik

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more