Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

SL IN PAK, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 2nd Test, National Stadium, Karachi, 19 - 23 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Pakistan

191 (59.3)

Pakistan
v/s
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka*

73/3 (23.0)

Sri Lanka trail by 118 runs, MIN. 86.1 Overs Left Today
Live

BBL, 2019/20 Match 4, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 20 December, 2019

1ST INN

Hobart Hurricanes *

114/5 (17.2)

Hobart Hurricanes
v/s
Sydney Sixers
Sydney Sixers

Toss won by Hobart Hurricanes (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: PAK VS SL

live
PAK PAK
SL SL

Karachi

19 Dec, 201910:30 IST

3rd ODI: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Cuttack

22 Dec, 201913:30 IST

2nd Test: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Melbourne

26 Dec, 201905:00 IST

1st Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Centurion

26 Dec, 201913:30 IST

Proteas Learning Fast From Coach Mark Boucher, Batting Consultant Kallis: Rabada

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada says the new-look South African squad are learning fast from head coach Mark Boucher and batting consultant Jacques Kallis ahead of the first Test against England in Centurion that starts on the Boxing Day.

Reuters |December 20, 2019, 9:34 AM IST
Proteas Learning Fast From Coach Mark Boucher, Batting Consultant Kallis: Rabada

Pretoria: Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada says the new-look South African squad are learning fast from head coach Mark Boucher and batting consultant Jacques Kallis ahead of the first Test against England in Centurion that starts on the Boxing Day.

Ex-wicketkeeper Boucher and all-rounder Kallis are new to their roles, but have 986 games of international cricket behind them across all three formats, including 313 Tests, and will aim to get the ailing South African red ball side back on track after a dismal 2019.

“Jacques and Mark are both greats of the game so just to listen to them share their knowledge – not necessarily skills based, but how you mentally approach certain situations. They speed up your learning process,” Rabada told reporters on Thursday.

“They have a plan, they are really decisive about what they want. There is an expectation on every player to do what is required.”

The fiery Rabada, number two on the Test bowler rankings, says he is also looking forward to working with bowling consultant Charl Langeveldt, who will link up with the squad after being released from his contract with Bangladesh.

“I really enjoy working with him, he is in the same bracket as Jacques and Mark. They all know what they are talking about and played at this level for such a long time,” he said.

“Everyone is on the same page, we are still trying to define roles for each player to execute, but that is a process and it will come.”

Rabada knows the challenge that the tourists will present, especially as South Africa have lost their last five Tests and have not won a home series against England since 1999.

“England are on a high in world cricket at the moment, they have been playing a lot of Test cricket and have a team that is well-drilled and has been playing together for some time,” he said.

“Our challenge is that we are going through a transition period and we need to see if we can step up. We believe we can, that is the mood in the changing room.”

England’s tour match against South Africa A that starts in Benoni on Friday has been downgraded to a three-day friendly encounter due to a bug that has laid a number of the tourists low, including fast bowlers Stuart Broad and Jofra Archer.

Jacques Kalliskagiso rabadakallisProteasRabadaSouth Africa

Related stories

South Africa Appoint Jacques Kallis as Batting Consultant
Cricketnext Staff | December 18, 2019, 3:30 PM IST

South Africa Appoint Jacques Kallis as Batting Consultant

Charl Langeveldt Joins South Africa's Revamped Coaching Set-up
Cricketnext Staff | December 18, 2019, 9:41 AM IST

Charl Langeveldt Joins South Africa's Revamped Coaching Set-up

Mark Boucher Named South African Head Coach
Cricketnext Staff | December 14, 2019, 7:01 PM IST

Mark Boucher Named South African Head Coach

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Sun, 22 Dec, 2019

WI v IND
Cuttack

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019

NZ v AUS
Melbourne

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019

ENG v SA
Centurion All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more