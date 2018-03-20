Home SA vs IND Aus vs ENG ICC U19 WC News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Proteas Will Play With Same Intensity, Says Dean Elgar

Cricketnext | Updated: March 20, 2018, 1:41 PM IST
Dean Elgar. (Getty Images)

South Africa opener Dean Elgar said that the Proteas will continue to play with same intensity in the series against Australia, despite pacer Kagiso Rabada's suspension. Rabada was handed a ban for pushing Australian skipper Steven Smith during the second Test.

“There has been a lot of niggle from both sides, but it is what you expect when you play quality opposition,” Elgar said in a pre-match conference.

“The intensity should be there, that is what makes this format so special in my eyes. I am also one to give it out a bit in all the right measurements.”

Elgar also mentioned that having Rabada in the side is a great but emphasized on the fact that there are certain rules that the cricketers must respect and follow.

“Having him in the side is massive for us, massive for the game and massive for the format, because KG is such a special cricketer.”

“But there are rules that are implemented for certain instances. As cricketers we respect that, if he is good to go for the third Test it will be good for us and good for the game.”

Rabada had appealed against the Level 2 charges on him that led to his suspension. The result of the hearing is expected to be declared on Wednesday.

South Africa pacer Vernon Philander too entered the fray when he said that Steven Smith was “just as guilty” for the shoulder incident.

The pacer had tweeted “Pity he didn’t dive to top it off.” Philander later clarified that his account was hacked, and he did not make the tweet.

First Published: March 20, 2018, 12:48 PM IST

