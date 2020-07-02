Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Protests Erupt in Sri Lanka After Sangakkara Questioned For Five Hours in 2011 World Cup Probe

There seems to be no end to the 2011 World Cup final match fixing controversy in Sri Lanka. After former sports minister Aluthgamage’s claims shocked the world, legendary cricketers from the country have been questioned by the police.

Cricketnext Staff |July 2, 2020, 9:30 PM IST
Now it was the turn of Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene, who were grilled for over five hours by the police. But that led to protests by the Youth Alliance of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), in front of the sports ministry.

as per the reports, the protest was held against the continuous harassment of Sangakkara.

SJB's Sajith Premadasa also tweeted in support of the former Sri Lanka skipper.

Aluthgamage had earlier claimed that the final at Wankhede Stadium was fixed as they could've won the match easily.

"The 2011 Cricket World Cup final was fixed. I stand by what I say. It took place when I was the minister of sports," Aluthgamage had said last month.

"However, I do not wish to expose details for the sake of the country. The game against India in 2011, the game we could have won, was fixed.

"I say this with a responsibility and I can come forward for a debate. The people are concerned about it. I would not involve the cricketers in this.

"However, certain groups were definitely involved in fixing the game," he added.

