Proud Husband David Warner Shares An Adorable Selfie With Wife Candice

David Warner is a family man and a scroll through his Instagram handle is evident about this fact. The Australian swashbuckling batsman reunited with his wife, Candice on May 31 after a gap of nearly two months. The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 was underway in India before the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to pause it mid-season on May 4. Warner, who is a part of the SunRisers Hyderabad franchise, spent weeks of isolation in Maldives followed by Sydney, before he got to see his wife and their kids.

On Thursday, the Australia opener treated his fans with a happy selfie he took with Candice. The couple is all smiles in the adorable picture which got lots of love on Instagram. Warner wrote a sweet note in the caption where he said that there is nothing better than spending time with his wife. He added that family is everything to him and called his wife extraordinary. Considering himselfa very proud husband, Warner said that he and the girls love Candice so much. The couple is parents to three kids – Ivy, Indi and Isla. “Thanks my darling boy. Love having you home,” Candice wrote under the post and followed it by a heart emoji.

Here is the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31)

Earlier this month, Candice opened up about the start of her relationship with Warner in an episode of Jana Hocking’s Kinda Sorta Dating podcast. A retired Australian professional ironwoman and surf lifesaver, the mother-of-three said that the duo did not know each other even though they lived “500 metres from one another” while growing up. She revealed that she texted the world class cricketer on Twitter and that’s how their relationship began. Candice and Warner tied the knotin 2015.

Coming back to the IPL, the BCCI has zeroed in on September 19 as the date for the resumption of the 14th edition of the marquee cricket tournament. UAE will be hosting the remainder of the IPL and the final game will be played on October 15.

