Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

Proud That I Picked Kohli, Ashwin & Vijay as Selector: Kris Srikkanth

India skipper Virat Kohli has in the last few years taken world cricket by storm and the accolades refuse to stop.

IANS |May 31, 2020, 9:03 AM IST
Proud That I Picked Kohli, Ashwin & Vijay as Selector: Kris Srikkanth

India skipper Virat Kohli has in the last few years taken world cricket by storm and the accolades refuse to stop.

But one of the men instrumental in backing him in his initial days as an international cricket is then selector Kris Srikkanth. And the former chief selector has said that Kohli is one of his top selections during his tenure.

Speaking on Cricket Connected on Star Sports, Srikkanth said: "Virat Kohli, R. Ashwin and Murali Vijay are my top picks as a selector, the way they grew and were groomed, I'm really proud of."

Recently, England great Ian Botham said that Kohli was the perfect guy to lead the Indian team and he would have loved to play against the India skipper.

"Virat takes the game to the opposition, he takes a stand for his players. I would have loved to play against him. He is the right guy to take Indian cricket forward," Botham said while speaking in an online chat session with Playwrite Foundation.

In fact, former England batsman Kevin Pietersen said that he rated Kohli above the legendary Sachin Tendulkar just because of the manner Kohli wins India games while chasing.

In an Instagram live video chat with commentator and former Zimbabwe pacer Pommie Mbangwa, Pietersen said that Kohli gets his pick because of the number of times he manages to complete chases successfully.

"Kohli is a freakshow, his record chasing winning games for India with the amount of pressure he lives under, Smith does not even come close to him," said Pietersen.

He said it is this factor that also puts Kohli above Tendulkar in his books.

"Again, Virat because of his chasing numbers. His chasing numbers are frightening, he averages more than 80 when it comes to chasing, he consistently wins games for India, he keeps on turning the numbers, and this matters to me as to how many games you win for your country," Pietersen said.

kris srikkanthmurali vijayR Ashwinvirat kohli

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more