PRS vs PCC Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Prague 2020, Prague Spartans vs Prague CC: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

In the fourth match of the ongoing ECS T10 Prague tournament, Prague Spartans and Prague CC will face each other.

This will also be the first match of Day-2, setting momentum for all the matches of the day ahead. This will be the third match in the series for Prague Spartans, however their second match got abandoned. In the only match the team have played so far, they lost to Vinohrady CC by 9 wickets.

Prague CC will be playing the first match of the series today, and with a defeated team in front of them, the Prague CC looks all charged up.

It will be an exciting match as Prague CC will make sure to register a win in their opening shot. The match will be hosted at the Scott Page Field and will start at 1.30pm IST on October 6.

PRS vs PCC ECS T10 Prague 2020, Prague Spartans vs Prague CC Live Streaming

All matches of the ECS T10 Prague 2020 can be watched online on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode.

PRS vs PCC ECS T10 Prague 2020, Prague Spartans vs Prague CC: Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

PRS vs PCC ECS T10 Prague 2020, Prague Spartans vs Prague CC: Match Details

October 6 – 01:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Scott Page Field, Vinor, Prague

ECS T10 Prague 2020 PRS vs PCC Dream11 team for Prague Spartans vs Prague CC

ECS T10 Prague 2020 PRS vs PCC Dream11 team for Prague Spartans vs Prague CC captain: Satyajit Sengupta

ECS T10 Prague 2020 PRS vs PCC Dream11 team for Prague Spartans vs Prague CC vice-captain: Ali Hassan

ECS T10 Prague 2020 PRS vs PCC Dream11 team for Prague Spartans vs Prague CC wicketkeeper: Hilal Ahmad

ECS T10 Prague 2020 PRS vs PCC Dream11 team for Prague Spartans vs Prague CC batsmen: Prasannaa Ganesan, Satyajit Sengupta, Kranthi Venkataswamy, Aakash Parmar

ECS T10 Prague 2020 PRS vs PCC Dream11 team for Prague Spartans vs Prague CC all-rounders: Arman Bhuiyan, Smit Patel, Sudesh Wickramsekara

ECS T10 Prague 2020 PRS vs PCC Dream11 team for Prague Spartans vs Prague CC bowlers: Ali Hassan, Sameera Maduranga, Suhaib Wani

PRS vs PCC ECS T10 Prague 2020, Prague CC playing 11 against Prague Spartans: Ali Hassan, Kushal Mendon, Smit Patel, Sameera Maduranga, Keyur Mehta, Hilal Ahmad, Sudesh Wickramsekara, Jeet Shah, Aakash Parmar, Sharan Ramakrishnan, Karthick Gopalakrishnan

PRS vs PCC ECS T10 Prague 2020, Prague Spartans playing 11 against Prague CC: Javed Iqbal, Zahid Mahmood, Parth Bhalodiya, Neeraj Tyagi, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Prasannaa Ganesan, Kranthi Venkataswamy, Arman Bhuiyan, Satyajit Sengupta, Karthik Ekambaram, Suhaib Wani