PRS vs PRB Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Prague 2020, Prague Spartans vs Prague Barbarians: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Prague Spartans had a terrible start in the ECS T10 Prague 2020, losing to VCC by 9 wickets yesterday.

Batting first they could only put up a total of 57. But their bowling was worse. VCC passed the target in just 5.2 overs.

After this embarrassing loss, PRS really need to dig deep in their match today against Prague Barbarians. PRB would be looking to capitalize on their opponent’s lack of confidence. They have some very talented players on their side that can cause trouble for the already dispirited team. The match will be played at 05:30 pm IST at the Scott Page Field, Vinor, Prague.

October 6 – 05:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Scott Page Field, Vinor, Prague

PRS vs PRB ECS T10 Prague 2020, Prague Spartans playing 11 against Prague Barbarians: Satyajit Sengupta, Zahid Mahmood, Javed Iqbal, Kranthi Venkataswamy, K Ekambaram, G Kumar (WK), Ashutosh Arya, Neeraj Tyagi, A Bhuiyan, Sandeep Kumar, S Wani

PRS vs PRB ECS T10 Prague 2020, Prague Barbarians playing 11 against Prague Spartans: Andrew Sim, Divyendra Singh (WK), Sumit Pokhriyal, Jahanur Hoque, Sabawoon Davizi, Jahanur Hoque, Uday Gali, Pankaj Kumar, Ali Waqar, Sagar Madhireddy, Bilal Samad