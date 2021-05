PRS XI vs BTR Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Check Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today's Vincy Premier League T10 2021, May 30 9:00 PM IST

PRS XI vs BTR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Presidents XI and Best Of The Rest Vincy Premier League T10 2021: The exhibition match of the Vincy Premier League T10 2021 will be played between Presidents XI and Best Of The Rest on Sunday, May 30. The outing is scheduled to begin at 09:00 PM IST. This is a friendly match which will take place ahead of the intense finals of the league.

A total of six teams took part in the tournament, these included, Dark View Explorers, La Soufriere Hikers, Fort Charlotte Strikers, Salt Pond Breakers, Grenadines Divers, and Botanical Garden Rangers.

Unfortunately, in this season both Grenadines Divers, and Botanical Garden Rangers were unable to perform and occupied the second last and last spot, respectively in the points table.

PRS XI vs BTR Telecast

This match will not be televised in India.

PRS XI vs BTR Live Streaming

The match between PRS XI vs BTR will be available on FanCode app and website.

PRS XI vs BTR Match Details

The match will be played on Sunday, May 30 at the Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent, Kingstown. The game will start at 09:00 PM IST.

PRS vs BTR Dream11 Team

Wayne Harper, Urnel Thomas, Romel Currency, Nigel Small, Jarrell Edwards, Donald Delpleche, Dyke Cato, Asif Hooper (vice-captain), Dieghton Butler (captain), Sealroy Williams, Kishore Shallow

PRS vs BTR Full Squads

President’s XI: Kishore Shallow, Gosnel Cupid, Luke Browne, Miles Bascombe, Neil Baptiste, Ian Allen, Nixon Mclean, Deighton Butler, Cody Grant, Dyke Cato, Marvin Harry, Romel Currency, Denis Byam, Kenory Martin.

Best of the Rest: Wayne Harper, Reshawn Lewis, Urnel Thomas, Jahiel Walters, Tijorn Pope, Asif Hooper, Kevin Abraham, Denson Hoyte, Sealroy Williams, Donald Delpesche, Nigel Small, Braxie Browne.

