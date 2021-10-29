PS-W vs AS-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for WBBL 2021 match, October 30, 11:20 AM IST

PS-W vs AS-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s WBBL 2021 match between Perth Scorchers Women and Adelaide Strikers Women: The 23rd match of the Women’s Big Bash League 2021 will see Perth Scorchers Women squaring off against Adelaide Strikers Women. The fixture will be played at the Lilac Hill Park in Perth on October 30, Saturday, at 11:20 AM IST. The Saturday encounter is likely to be a thrilling affair as Perth Scorchers Women and Adelaide Strikers Women have performed similarly in the T20 league.

Perth Scorchers Women are fifth in the standings with five points to their credit. The team has won two matches while their one game was washed out due to rain. Adelaide Strikers Women also have the same wins and losses under their belt. However, the team is situated better in the points table, at the third place, due to a good net run rate.

Perth will have the momentum on their side on Saturday as they defeated Sydney Thunder Women in their most recent encounter by a massive 81 runs. Adelaide, on the other hand, lost their last game to Brisbane Heat by five runs.

Ahead of the match between Perth Scorchers Women and Adelaide Strikers Women; here is everything you need to know:

PS-W vs AS-W Telecast

Sony Sports Network holds the rights for telecasting Perth Scorchers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women game in India.

PS-W vs AS-W Live Streaming

The match between Perth Scorchers Women and Adelaide Strikers Women will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website.

PS-W vs AS-W Match Details

Perth Scorchers Women will face Adelaide Strikers Women at the Lilac Hill Park in Perth at 11:20 AM IST on October 30, Saturday.

PS-W vs AS-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Bridget Patterson

Vice-Captain- Beth Mooney

Suggested Playing XI for PS-W vs AS-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Beth Mooney, Tegan McPharlin

Batters: Laura Wolvaardt, Bridget Patterson, Chloe Piparo

All-rounders: Sophie Devine, Tahlia McGrath, Heather Graham

Bowlers: Alana King, Sarah Coyte, Lilly Mills

PS-W vs AS-W Probable XIs:

Perth Scorchers Women: Beth Mooney (wk), Sophie Devine (c), Chamari Athapaththu, Samantha Betts, Marizanne Kapp, Heather Graham, Alana King, Mathilda Carmichael, Lilly Mills, Chloe Piparo, Taneale Peschel

Adelaide Strikers Women: Sarah Coyte, Jemma Barsby, Darcie Brown, Dane van Niekerk, Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt, Madeline Penna, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Tahlia McGrath (c), Bridget Patterson

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here