PS-W vs AS-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For WBBL 2021 Final Match, November 27, 1:40 PM IST

PS-W vs AS-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s WBBL 2021 match between Perth Scorchers Women and Adelaide Strikers Women: The 2021 edition of the Women’s Big Bash League 2021 will conclude with a much-hyped final between Perth Scorchers Women and Adelaide Strikers Women. The last battle of WBBL 2021 will be hosted at the Perth Stadium in Perth at 1:40 PM IST on November 27, Saturday.

Perth Scorchers Women booked a berth in the final of the T10 league owing to a splendid performance in the WBBL 2021. Perth finished at first place in the points table with nine victories to their name. The team lost just three games throughout the group stage while their two matches were washed out due to rain.

Adelaide Strikers Women, on the other hand, endured tough times in their journey to the final. The team finished at fourth place in the league stage with seven victories, six losses, and one canceled game. Adelaide then defeated Brisbane Heat in the Eliminator match and followed it up with a nine-wicket win over Melbourne Renegades Women in the Challengers match.

Ahead of the match between Perth Scorchers Women and Adelaide Strikers Women; here is everything you need to know:

PS-W vs AS-W Telecast

Fans can tune in to the Sony Sports Network for the live telecast of the Perth Scorchers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women match in India.

PS-W vs AS-W Live Streaming

The live streaming of the Perth Scorchers Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

PS-W vs AS-W Match Details

Perth Scorchers Women will go up against Adelaide Strikers Women at the Perth Stadium in Perth at 1:40 PM IST on November 27, Saturday.

PS-W vs AS-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Beth Mooney

Vice-captain: Katie Mack

Suggested Playing XI for PS-W vs AS-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Beth Mooney

Batters: Bridget Patterson, Katie Mack, Mathilda Carmichael, Chloe Piparo

Allrounders: Sophie Devine, Dane van Niekerk, Marizanne Kapp

Bowlers: Darcie Brown, Lilly Mills, Amanda-Jade Wellington

PS-W vs AS-W Probable XIs

Perth Scorchers Women: Sophie Devine (c), Beth Mooney (wk), Chloe Piparo, Marizanne Kapp, Piepa Cleary, Heather Graham, Mathilda Carmichael, Alana King, Lilly Mills, Taneale Peschel, Lisa Griffith

Adelaide Strikers Women: Dane van Niekerk, Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt, Madeline Penna, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Sarah Coyte, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Tahlia McGrath (c), Bridget Patterson

