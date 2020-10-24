PS-W vs BH-W Dream11 Predictions, WBBL 2020, Perth Scorchers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

PS-W vs BH-W Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / PS-W vs BH-W Dream11 Best Picks / PS-W vs BH-W Dream11Captain / PS-W vs BH-W Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

Coronavirus pandemic might have halted a lot of activities around the globe, but sports seem to be back on track, thanks to crazy fan-following for football and cricket matches. After some of the major leagues initiated in last two months, another cricket league is set to initiate from Sunday, October 25.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

The Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) 2020 will commence with four matches scheduled on Day 1. The first match of the day will be played will between Perth Scorchers Women and Brisbane Heat Women. While Brisbane Heat have been 2-time defending champions, Perth Scorchers finished third in the last WBBL season.

The first match of the 59 matches of the Women’s T20 series will take place at 4.50am in Sunday. Brisbane Heat should ideally be chasing their hattrick of winning titles, however the team will have to look to challenge their current difficulties. With the retirement of skipper Kirby Short and absence of Sammy Jo-Johnson and Beth Mooney (both left the franchise), the team will try its best to recreate their previous magic.

IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

The Perth Scorchers, on the other hand, have added a few changes in their line-up, one of them being the inclusion of Brisbane Heat’s Mooney. Another star addition of the team is Sophie Devine, who is sure to provide some support to her team.

PS-W vs BH-W WBBL 2020, Perth Scorchers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Live Streaming

Sony Six and Sony ESPN will broadcast live coverage of WBBL in India. Fans can also view the live streaming on SonyLIV.

PS-W vs BH-W WBBL 2020, Perth Scorchers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women: Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

PS-W vs BH-W WBBL 2020, Perth Scorchers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women: Match Details

October 25 – 04:50 am Indian Standard Time (IST) at the North Sydney Oval

WBBL 2020 PS-W vs BH-W Dream11 team for Perth Scorchers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women

WBBL 2020 PS-W vs BH-W Dream11 team for Perth Scorchers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women captain: Sophie Devine

WBBL 2020 PS-W vs BH-W Dream11 team for Perth Scorchers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women vice-captain: Jess Jonassen

WBBL 2020 PS-W vs BH-W Dream11 team for Perth Scorchers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women wicketkeeper: Amy Jones

WBBL 2020 PS-W vs BH-W Dream11 team for Perth Scorchers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women batsmen: Beth Mooney, Laura Harris, Mikayla Hinkley

WBBL 2020 PS-W vs BH-W Dream11 team for Perth Scorchers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women all-rounders: Jess Jonassen, Heather Graham, Sophie Devine

WBBL 2020 PS-W vs BH-W Dream11 team for Perth Scorchers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women bowlers: Delissa Kimmince, Nicola Hancock, Jemma Barsby, Sarah Glenn

PS-W vs BH-W WBBL 2020, Perth Scorchers Women playing 11 against Brisbane Heat Women: Beth Mooney, Sophie Devine (c), Nicole Bolton, Chloe Piparo, Amy Jones (wk), Heather Graham, Mathilda Carmichael, Jemma Barsby, Samantha Betts, Emma King, Sarah Glenn

PS-W vs BH-W WBBL 2020, Brisbane Heat Women playing 11 against Perth Scorchers Women: Maddy Green, Georgia Redmayne (wk), Jess Jonassen (c), Grace Harris, Amelia Kerr, Laura Harris, Mikayla Hinkley, Nadine de Klerk, Delissa Kimmince, Nicola Hancock, Georgia Prestwidge