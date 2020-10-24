PS-W vs BH-W Dream11 Predictions, WBBL 2020, Perth Scorchers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- Match 41 - 23 Oct, FriMatch Ended114/9(20.0) RR 5.7
CHE
MUM116/0(20.0) RR 5.7
Mumbai beat Chennai by 10 wickets
- Match 40 - 22 Oct, ThuMatch Ended154/6(20.0) RR 7.7
RAJ
HYD156/2(20.0) RR 7.7
Hyderabad beat Rajasthan by 8 wickets
- Match 43 - 24 Oct, SatUp Next
KXIP
SRH
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 44 - 25 Oct, SunUp Next
RCB
CSK
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 45 - 25 Oct, SunUp Next
RR
MI
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 46 - 26 Oct, MonUp Next
KKR
KXIP
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 47 - 27 Oct, TueUp Next
SRH
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 48 - 28 Oct, WedUp Next
MI
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 49 - 29 Oct, ThuUp Next
CSK
KKR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- 1st ODI - 30 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ZIM
10:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 50 - 30 Oct, FriUp Next
KXIP
RR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 51 - 31 Oct, SatUp Next
DC
MI
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 52 - 31 Oct, SatUp Next
RCB
SRH
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- 2nd ODI - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
10:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 53 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
CSK
KXIP
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 54 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
KKR
RR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 55 - 2 Nov, MonUp Next
DC
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
10:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 56 - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
SRH
MI
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- 1st T20I - 7 Nov, SatUp Next
PAK
ZIM
14:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 2nd T20I - 8 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
14:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
14:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
NZ
WI
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
18:00 IST - Paarl
- 3rd T20I - 30 Nov, MonUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd T20I - 1 Dec, TueUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:00 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 3rd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 4th Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 1st ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
07:30 IST - Perth
- 2nd ODI - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Melbourne
- 3rd ODI - 17 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Sydney
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
PS-W vs BH-W Dream11 Predictions, WBBL 2020, Perth Scorchers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
PS-W vs BH-W Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / PS-W vs BH-W Dream11 Best Picks / PS-W vs BH-W Dream11Captain / PS-W vs BH-W Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: October 24, 2020, 4:32 PM IST
Coronavirus pandemic might have halted a lot of activities around the globe, but sports seem to be back on track, thanks to crazy fan-following for football and cricket matches. After some of the major leagues initiated in last two months, another cricket league is set to initiate from Sunday, October 25.
IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE
The Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) 2020 will commence with four matches scheduled on Day 1. The first match of the day will be played will between Perth Scorchers Women and Brisbane Heat Women. While Brisbane Heat have been 2-time defending champions, Perth Scorchers finished third in the last WBBL season.
The first match of the 59 matches of the Women’s T20 series will take place at 4.50am in Sunday. Brisbane Heat should ideally be chasing their hattrick of winning titles, however the team will have to look to challenge their current difficulties. With the retirement of skipper Kirby Short and absence of Sammy Jo-Johnson and Beth Mooney (both left the franchise), the team will try its best to recreate their previous magic.
IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP
The Perth Scorchers, on the other hand, have added a few changes in their line-up, one of them being the inclusion of Brisbane Heat’s Mooney. Another star addition of the team is Sophie Devine, who is sure to provide some support to her team.
PS-W vs BH-W WBBL 2020, Perth Scorchers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women Live Streaming
Sony Six and Sony ESPN will broadcast live coverage of WBBL in India. Fans can also view the live streaming on SonyLIV.
PS-W vs BH-W WBBL 2020, Perth Scorchers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women: Live Score / Scorecard
PS-W vs BH-W WBBL 2020, Perth Scorchers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women: Match Details
October 25 – 04:50 am Indian Standard Time (IST) at the North Sydney Oval
WBBL 2020 PS-W vs BH-W Dream11 team for Perth Scorchers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women
WBBL 2020 PS-W vs BH-W Dream11 team for Perth Scorchers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women captain: Sophie Devine
WBBL 2020 PS-W vs BH-W Dream11 team for Perth Scorchers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women vice-captain: Jess Jonassen
WBBL 2020 PS-W vs BH-W Dream11 team for Perth Scorchers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women wicketkeeper: Amy Jones
WBBL 2020 PS-W vs BH-W Dream11 team for Perth Scorchers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women batsmen: Beth Mooney, Laura Harris, Mikayla Hinkley
WBBL 2020 PS-W vs BH-W Dream11 team for Perth Scorchers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women all-rounders: Jess Jonassen, Heather Graham, Sophie Devine
WBBL 2020 PS-W vs BH-W Dream11 team for Perth Scorchers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women bowlers: Delissa Kimmince, Nicola Hancock, Jemma Barsby, Sarah Glenn
PS-W vs BH-W WBBL 2020, Perth Scorchers Women playing 11 against Brisbane Heat Women: Beth Mooney, Sophie Devine (c), Nicole Bolton, Chloe Piparo, Amy Jones (wk), Heather Graham, Mathilda Carmichael, Jemma Barsby, Samantha Betts, Emma King, Sarah Glenn
PS-W vs BH-W WBBL 2020, Brisbane Heat Women playing 11 against Perth Scorchers Women: Maddy Green, Georgia Redmayne (wk), Jess Jonassen (c), Grace Harris, Amelia Kerr, Laura Harris, Mikayla Hinkley, Nadine de Klerk, Delissa Kimmince, Nicola Hancock, Georgia Prestwidge
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking