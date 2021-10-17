PS-W vs BH-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for WBBL 2021 Match, October 17, 08:10 AM IST

PS-W vs BH-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s WBBL 2021 match between Perth Scorchers Women and Brisbane Heat Women: The fifth match of the Women’s Big Bash League 2021 will see Perth Scorchers Women squaring off against Brisbane Heat Women. The Bellerive Oval in Hobart will host the much-anticipated game of cricket on October 17, Sunday, at 08:10 AM IST.

Both Perth Scorchers Women and Brisbane Heat Women enjoyed a decent ride in the last season and they will hope to continue the fine run this year too. Perth Scorchers Women reached the semi-final of the 2020 season but they were knocked out after a loss against Sydney Thunder Women.

Brisbane Heat Women had a similar experience as they were beaten by Melbourne Stars Women in the semi-final. This time around, both Perth Scorchers and Brisban Heat have made some valuable inclusions in their team.

Ahead of the match between Perth Scorchers Women and Brisbane Heat Women; here is everything you need to know:

PS-W vs BH-W Telecast

Sony Sports Network holds the rights for telecasting Perth Scorchers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women game in India.

PS-W vs BH-W Live Streaming

The match between Perth Scorchers Women and Brisbane Heat Women will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website.

PS-W vs BH-W Match Details

Perth Scorchers Women will face Brisbane Heat Women at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart at 08:10 AM IST on October 17, Sunday.

PS-W vs BH-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Laura Kimmince

Vice-Captain- Chloe Piparo

Suggested Playing XI for PS-W vs BH-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Beth Mooney, Georgia Redmayne

Batters: Mikalya Hinkley, Laura Kimmince, Chloe Piparo

All-rounders: Jess Jonassen, Heather Graham

Bowlers: Poonam Yadav, Piepa Cleary, Taneale Peschel, Nicola Hancock

PS-W vs BH-W Probable XIs:

Perth Scorchers Women: Samantha Betts, Taneale Peschel, Beth Mooney (WK), Chamari Athapaththu, Chloe Piparo, Sophie Devine (C), Heather Graham, Piepa Cleary, Alana King, Ashley Day, Marizanne Kapp

Brisbane Heat Women: Laura Kimmince, Anneke Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Grace Harris, Poonam Yadav, Georgia Prestwidge, Nicola Hancock, Georgia Redmayne (WK), Georgia Voll, Mikalya Hinkley, Jess Jonassen (C)

