PS-W vs HB-W Dream11 Team WBBL Perth Scorchers Women vs Hobart Hurricanes Women – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – October 26, 2020

PS-W vs HB-W Dream11/PS-W vs HB-W Dream11 prediction/PS-W vs HB-W Dream11 team/PS-W vs HB-W Dream11 top picks/PS-W vs HB-W/Dream11/PS-W vs HB-W Scorecard/Dream11 Team/Fantasy Tips

PS-W vs HB-W Dream11 Team Prediction WBBL | There will be 59 matches in this sixth season of the league which will be played across a span of 39 days. The last match of the Women’s Big Bash League 2020 will be played on November 29. The five Sydney based venues in which the matches will be played include Hurstville Oval, North Sydney Oval, Sydney Showground Stadium, Drummoyne Oval and Blacktown International Sportspark. Cricket enthusiasts can watch all matches of tournament on Sony Six and Sony Six HD. The match can also be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

PS-W vs HB-W WBBL Live Streaming Details

Cricket enthusiasts Sony Six and Sony Six HD. The match can also be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

PS-W vs HB-W WBBL Live Score/Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

PS-W vs HB-W WBBL Match Details

October 26 – 9:00 AM IST from Hurstville Oval, Sydney.

PS-W vs HB-W WBBL My Dream11 Team

PS-W vs HB-W Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Amy Jones, Rachael Priest

PS-W vs HB-W Dream11 Team Batsmen: Beth Mooney (VICE CAPTAIN), Naomi Stalenberg, Corinne Hall

PS-W vs HB-W Dream11 Team All-rounders: Sophie Devine, Chloe Tyron (CAPTAIN), Hayley Matthews

PS-W vs HB-W Dream11 Team Bowlers: Jemma Barsby, Taneale Peschel, Brooke Hepburn

PS-W vs HB-W Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs

Perth Scorchers Women : Sophie Devine (c), Beth Mooney (wk), Amy Jones, Nicole Bolton, Heather Graham, Chloe Piparo, Sarah Glenn, Jemma Barsby, Megan Banting, Piepa Cleary, Taneale Peschel.

Hobart Hurricanes Women : Rachel Priest (wk), Naomi Stalenberg, Hayley Matthews, Nicola Carey, Chloe Tryon, Corinne Hall (c), Sasha Moloney, Erica Kershaw, Amy Smith, Brooke Hepburn, Belinda Vakarewa.

Follow @CricketNext for more

PS-W vs HB-W Dream11/PS-W vs HB-W Dream11 prediction/PS-W vs HB-W Dream11 team/PS-W vs HB-W Dream11 top picks/PS-W vs HB-W/Dream11/PS-W vs HB-W Scorecard/Dream11 Team/Fantasy Tips