PS-W vs MR-W Dream11 Predictions, Rebel WBBL Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

After losing two consecutive matches, Melbourne Renegades Women would be aiming to make a comeback in their next scheduled fixture. Melbourne Renegades Women are totally out of form and are placed on the last spot of the point table. The team till now have only managed to score four points of eight matches.

WBBL Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women match will be held on Saturday November 14. The outing will commence from  6:45 AM IST at the Spotless Stadium.

In terms of performance, Perth Scorchers Women have not been great. Out of the eight matches they have played till now, the team have only registered its win in three of them. The team at present have eight points. In their latest outing, the team defeated Sydney Sixers Women by five wickets. Melbourne Renegades Women, on the other hand, were defeated by Hobart Hurricanes Women by 9 runs.

PS-W vs MR-W Women's Big Bash League, Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women: Live Streaming

Cricket enthusiasts can watch all matches of the tournament on Sony Six and Sony Six HD. The match can also be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

 PS-W vs MR-W Women's Big Bash League, Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women: Live Score 

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE 

 PS-W vs MR-W Women's Big Bash League, Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women: Match Details

 November 14 - 6:45 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Spotless Stadium.

 PS-W vs MR-W Women's Big Bash League dream 11 team Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women:

PS-W vs MR-W Women's Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women captain: Sophie Molineux

PS-W vs MR-W Women's Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women vice-captain: Beth Mooney

PS-W vs MR-W Women's Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women wicket keeper: Beth Mooney

PS-W vs MR-W Women's Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women batsmen: Chloe Piparo, Courtney Webb, Amy Satterthwaite

PS-W vs MR-W Women's Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women all-rounders: Sophie Devine, N Bolton, Sophie Molineux, Rosemary Mair

PS-W vs MR-W Women's Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women bowlers: Taneale Peschel, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Down

PS-W vs MR-W Women's Big Bash League Perth Scorchers Women playing 11 against Melbourne Renegades Women: Sophie Devine (C), Beth Mooney (wk), Megan Banting, Sarah Glenn, Nicole Bolton, Heather Graham, Chloe Piparo, Lauren Down, Jemma Barsby, Taneale Peschel, Piepa Cleary

PS-W vs MR-W Women's Big Bash League, Melbourne Renegades Women playing 11 against Perth Scorchers Women: Sophie Molineux, Lizelle Lee, Amy Satterthwaite (C), Courtney Webb, Josephine Dooley (wk), Molly Strano, Erin Fazackerley, Carly Leeson, Makinley Blows, Ella Hayward, Rosemary Mair

 

 

 

