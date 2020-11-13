- Final - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended156/7(20.0) RR 7.8
PS-W vs MR-W Dream11 Predictions, Rebel WBBL Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
PS-W vs MR-W Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / PS-W vs MR-W Dream11 Best Picks / PS-W vs MR-W Dream11 Captain / PS-W vs MR-W Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: November 13, 2020, 1:15 PM IST
After losing two consecutive matches, Melbourne Renegades Women would be aiming to make a comeback in their next scheduled fixture. Melbourne Renegades Women are totally out of form and are placed on the last spot of the point table. The team till now have only managed to score four points of eight matches.
WBBL Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women match will be held on Saturday November 14. The outing will commence from 6:45 AM IST at the Spotless Stadium.
In terms of performance, Perth Scorchers Women have not been great. Out of the eight matches they have played till now, the team have only registered its win in three of them. The team at present have eight points. In their latest outing, the team defeated Sydney Sixers Women by five wickets. Melbourne Renegades Women, on the other hand, were defeated by Hobart Hurricanes Women by 9 runs.
PS-W vs MR-W Women's Big Bash League, Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women: Live Streaming
Cricket enthusiasts can watch all matches of the tournament on Sony Six and Sony Six HD. The match can also be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.
PS-W vs MR-W Women's Big Bash League, Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women: Live Score
PS-W vs MR-W Women's Big Bash League, Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women: Match Details
November 14 - 6:45 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Spotless Stadium.
PS-W vs MR-W Women's Big Bash League dream 11 team Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women:
PS-W vs MR-W Women's Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women captain: Sophie Molineux
PS-W vs MR-W Women's Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women vice-captain: Beth Mooney
PS-W vs MR-W Women's Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women wicket keeper: Beth Mooney
PS-W vs MR-W Women's Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women batsmen: Chloe Piparo, Courtney Webb, Amy Satterthwaite
PS-W vs MR-W Women's Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women all-rounders: Sophie Devine, N Bolton, Sophie Molineux, Rosemary Mair
PS-W vs MR-W Women's Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women bowlers: Taneale Peschel, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Down
PS-W vs MR-W Women's Big Bash League Perth Scorchers Women playing 11 against Melbourne Renegades Women: Sophie Devine (C), Beth Mooney (wk), Megan Banting, Sarah Glenn, Nicole Bolton, Heather Graham, Chloe Piparo, Lauren Down, Jemma Barsby, Taneale Peschel, Piepa Cleary
PS-W vs MR-W Women's Big Bash League, Melbourne Renegades Women playing 11 against Perth Scorchers Women: Sophie Molineux, Lizelle Lee, Amy Satterthwaite (C), Courtney Webb, Josephine Dooley (wk), Molly Strano, Erin Fazackerley, Carly Leeson, Makinley Blows, Ella Hayward, Rosemary Mair
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking