PS-W vs MR-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for WBBL 2021 match, October 23, 1:35 PM IST

PS-W vs MR-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s WBBL 2021 match between Perth Scorchers Women and Melbourne Renegades Women: The 13th match of the Women’s Big Bash League 2021 will see Perth Scorchers Women squaring off against Melbourne Renegades Women. The Aurora Stadium will host the much-anticipated game of cricket on October 23, Saturday at 1:35 PM IST. It will be a contest of the laggards as both Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Renegades are struggling in the competition.

Perth Scorchers Women kickstarted their campaign in the T20 Championship with a tie against Brisbane Heat Women. The team managed to gain two crucial points as they won the Super Over in a stunning fashion. However, Perth ended up losing their very next game against the same opposition by 59 runs. With two points, the team is currently second-last in the standings.

Melbourne Renegades Women are also experiencing something similar in the WBBL 2021. The team won its first game against Hobart Hurricanes by six wickets but followed it up with a loss against Adelaide Strikers by eight wickets. They are placed a position above Perth in the standings due to a better net run rate.

Ahead of the match between Perth Scorchers Women and Melbourne Renegades Women; here is everything you need to know:

PS-W vs MR-W Telecast

Sony Sports Network holds the rights for telecasting Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women game in India.

PS-W vs MR-W Live Streaming

The match between Perth Scorchers Women and Melbourne Renegades Women will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website.

PS-W vs MR-W Match Details

Perth Scorchers Women will face Melbourne Renegades Women at the Aurora Stadium at 1:35 PM IST on October 23, Saturday.

PS-W vs MR-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Sophie Devine

Vice-Captain- Sophie Molineux

Suggested Playing XI for PS-W vs MR-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Beth Mooney

Batters: Jemimah Rodrigues, Chamari Atapattu, Courtney Webb

All-rounders: Harmanpreet Kaur, Sophie Devine, Sophie Molineux, Heather Graham

Bowlers: Georgia Wareham, Lilly Mills, Ellie Falconer

PS-W vs MR-W Probable XIs:

Perth Scorchers Women: Beth Mooney(wk), Sophie Devine, Chamari Atapattu, Samantha Betts, Marizanne Kapp, Alana King, Lilly Mills, Taneale Peschel, Chloe Piparo, Mathilda Carmichael, Heather Graham

Melbourne Renegades Women: Jemimah Rodrigues, Sophie Molineux, Courtney Webb, Harmanpreet Kaur, Georgia Wareham, Josephine Dooley(wk), Carly Leeson, Ellie Falconer, Holly Ferling, Evelyn Jones, Jess Duffin

