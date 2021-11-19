PS-W vs MS-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs For WBBL 2021 Match, November 20, 4:45 am IST

PS-W vs MS-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s WBBL 2021 match between Perth Scorchers Women and Melbourne Stars Women: Perth Scorchers Women will face Melbourne Stars Women in the 51st match of the 2021 edition of the Women’s Big Bash League. The match will be played at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on November 20, Saturday at 4:45 am IST.

Perth Scorchers Women are already through to the knockout stage of the T20 extravaganza. The team delivered some stellar performances in the competition to win seven out of their 12 league matches. Perth are currently second in the points table with 16 points.

For Melbourne Stars Women, Saturday’s game is a do-or-die encounter. The team needs to win both their upcoming matches to keep their playoff hopes alive. At present, Melbourne are sitting at fifth place with four victories and six losses from 12 league matches.

Ahead of the match between Perth Scorchers Women and Melbourne Stars Women; here is everything you need to know:

PS-W vs MS-W Telecast

Sony Sports Network holds the rights for telecasting Perth Scorchers Women vs Melbourne Stars Women game in India.

PS-W vs MS-W Live Streaming

The match between Perth Scorchers Women and Melbourne Stars Women will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website.

PS-W vs MS-W Match Details

Perth Scorchers Women will face Melbourne Stars Women at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide at 4:45 am IST on November 20, Saturday.

PS-W vs MS-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Beth Mooney

Vice-Captain- Meg Lanning

Suggested Playing XI for PS-W vs MS-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Beth Mooney

Batters: Meg Lanning, Maia Bouchier, Chloe Piparo

All-rounders: Sophie Devine, Kim Garth, Heather Graham

Bowlers: Erin Osborne, Tess Flintoff, Lilly Mills, Alana King

PS-W vs MS-W Probable XIs:

Perth Scorchers Women: Sophie Devine (c), Beth Mooney (wk), Chloe Piparo, Chamari Athapaththu, Alana King, Mathilda Carmichael, Lilly Mills, Taneale Peschel, Piepa Cleary, Heather Graham, Marizanne Kapp

Melbourne Stars Women: Elyse Villani, Meg Lanning (c), Annabel Sutherland, Maia Bouchier, Kim Garth, Tess Flintoff, Rhys McKenna, Linsey Smith, Sophie Day, Erin Osborne, Nicole Faltum (wk)

