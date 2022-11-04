PS-W vs SS-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Women’s BBL 2022

PS-W vs SS-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Saturday’s Women’s Big Bash League 2022 match between Perth Scorchers Women and Sydney Sixers Women: Defending champions Perth Scorchers will be up against current league leaders, Sydney Sixers in the Women’s Big Bash League 2022, on Saturday, November 5 at the Lillac Hill Park in Perth.

Perth Scorchers are on a quest to retain their Big Bash League crown, and they haven’t done much wrong in the tournament yet. Their star-studded line-up has fired on all cylinders. The Scorchers have managed to remain in the top three and skipper Sophie Devine will be eyeing another win in the league.

The Sydney Sixers have produced top performances in the league and have reigned at the top of the league. They have secured six wins in the league and have endured just a solitary loss. Their deep batting and their balanced side have been the prime reason for their successful campaign so far. Skipper Ellyse Perry, Suzie Bates, Ashley Gardner, and Sophie Ecclestone all have put out splendid performances in the league.

Will the Sydney Stars continue their dominant run in the tournament or will the defending champions show them who the real boss is? Let’s find out!

Ahead of the match between Sydney Stars Women and the Perth Scorchers Women; here is everything you need to know:

PS-W vs SS-W Telecast

The match between Perth Scorchers Women and Sydney Sixers Women will be broadcasted live on the Star Sports Network.

PS-W vs SS-W Live Streaming

The match between Perth Scorchers Women and Sydney Sixers Women will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

PS-W vs SS-W Match Details

The match between Perth Scorchers Women and Sydney Sixers Women will be played at the Lillac Park Hill in Perth on Saturday, November 5, at 10:55 am IST.

PS-W vs SS-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sophie Devine

Vice-Captain: Ellyse Perry

Suggested Playing XI for PS-W vs SS-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Mathilda Carmichael, Alyssa Healy

Batters: Beth Mooney, Suzie Bates, Ashleigh Gardner

All-rounders: Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Sophie Ecclestone

Bowlers: Lauren Cheatle, Kate Peterson, Holly Ferling

Perth Scorchers Women and Sydney Sixers Women Possible XIs

Perth Scorchers Women Predicted Line-up: Amy Edgar, Mathilda Carmichael (wk), Maddy Green, Beth Mooney, Chloe Piparo, Sophie Devine (c), Charis Bekker, Marizanne Kapp, Alana King, Holly Ferling, Taneale Peschel

Sydney Sixers Women Predicted Line-up: Alyssa Healy, Ellyse Perry (c), Suzie Bates, Ashleigh Gardner, Nicole Bolton, Erin Burns, Sophie Ecclestone, Maitlan Brown, Angelina Genford, Lauren Cheatle, Kate Peterson

