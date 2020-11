PS-W vs ST-W Dream11 Predictions, Rebel WBBL, Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

PS-W vs ST-W Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / PS-W vs ST-W Dream11 Best Picks / PS-W vs ST-W Dream11 Captain / PS-W vs ST-W Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

Perth Scorchers Women will go up against Sydney Thunder Women in the 19th match of the Rebel WBBL 2020 which will be played at the Blacktown International Sports-park, Sydney at 9 am IST on November 4. With six points, owing to two wins and two draws, ST-W are the second best team, only behind Sydney Sixers Women in terms of run-rate. ST-W will try to assert their dominance over a relatively weaker team PS-W. PS-W have won just one match, thanks to D/L method and have lost one, placing them on the fifth spot. They certainly have their task cut out here.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

PS-W vs ST-W Rebel WBBL, Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Live Streaming

All matches of the Rebel WBBL can be watched online on FanCode.

PS-W vs ST-W Rebel WBBL, Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women: Live Score / Scorecard

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

PS-W vs ST-W Rebel WBBL, Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women: Match Details

November 4 – 09:00 am Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Blacktown International Sportspark, Sydney

Rebel WBBL PS-W vs ST-W Dream11 team for Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women

Rebel WBBL PS-W vs ST-W Dream11 team for Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women captain: Rachael Haynes

Rebel WBBL PS-W vs ST-W Dream11 team for Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women vice-captain: Sophie Devine

IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

Rebel WBBL PS-W vs ST-W Dream11 team for Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women wicketkeeper: Tammy Beaumont

Rebel WBBL PS-W vs ST-W Dream11 team for Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women batsmen: Rachael Haynes, Heather Knight, Sophie Devine, Beth Mooney

Rebel WBBL PS-W vs ST-W Dream11 team for Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women all-rounders: Sammy-Jo Johnson, Tahlia Wilson, Heather Graham

Rebel WBBL PS-W vs ST-W Dream11 team for Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women bowlers: Samantha Bates, Taneale Peschel, Piepa Cleary

Also Read: As Shane Watson Retires, Check Out His Top 10 IPL Knocks Across 12 Seasons

PS-W vs ST-W Rebel WBBL, Perth Scorchers Women playing 11 against Sydney Thunder Women: Sophie Devine, Beth Mooney, Nicole Bolton, Amy Jones (WK), Heather Graham, Chloe Piparo, Megan Banting, Sarah Glenn, Jemma Barsby, Taneale Peschel, Piepa Cleary

PS-W vs ST-W Rebel WBBL, Sydney Thunder Women playing 11 against Perth Scorchers Women: Tammy Beaumont (WK), Rachael Haynes, Heather Knight, Anika Learoyd, Rachel Trenaman, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Tahlia Wilson, Lauren Smith, Hannah Darlington, Shabnim Ismail, Samantha Bates