PSL 2018: Angry Bowler Throws Ball at Teammate for Not Paying Attention

The incident occurred between two Pakistani cricketer Sohail Khan and Yasir Shah during the PSL T20 league match between Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars. Sohail was trying to set the field according to him and Yasir — who was fielding at third man — apparently didn't listen to his repeated calls. This angered the bowler and he threw the ball in the direction of Yasir.
The duo were then pictured mouthing something in each other's direction and were even walking towards each other in anger but thankfully, no physical altercation occurred as the fire was doused by none other than Kiwi legend Brendon McCullum.
Sohail Khan decides if the fielder Yasir Shah won't stand where he wants him to he will just throw the ball at him #PSL2018 #LQvQG pic.twitter.com/8G6C4k5JH1— Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) March 14, 2018
Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen saw the funny side of the incident and posted the video of the same on social media. His tweet read: I think I witnessed the funniest moment of my cricket career tonight, when the bowler couldn’t get the attention of his boundary rider & threw the ball at him on the boundary... UNBELIEVABLY HILARIOUS! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
I think I witnessed the funniest moment of my cricket career tonight, when the bowler couldn’t get the attention of his boundary rider & threw the ball at him on the boundary...— Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) March 14, 2018
UNBELIEVABLY HILARIOUS!
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
However, it well went well for both the players in the end as their team Lahore ended up to be on the winning side as they beat Quetta by 19 runs.
Also Watch
-
Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
-
Wednesday 14 March , 2018
Google Pixel 2 Review: Sounds Convincing For Rs 42,000
-
Wednesday 14 March , 2018
Google Pixel 2 Review: Sounds Convincing For Rs 42,000
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Tuesday 13 March , 2018
The Farmers Protest : Devendra Fadnavis Govt Bows Down to Red Sea of Farmers in Mumbai
Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
brendon mccullumKevin PietersenLahore QalandarsPakistan Super LeaguePSLPSL 2018Quetta Gladiatorssohail khanYasir Shah
First Published: March 15, 2018, 12:33 PM IST