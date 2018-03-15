Home SA vs IND Aus vs ENG ICC U19 WC News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
PSL 2018: Angry Bowler Throws Ball at Teammate for Not Paying Attention

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 15, 2018, 12:33 PM IST
Sohail Khan throwing the ball in the direction of Yasir Shah. (Image: Sad Sadiq/ Twitter)

New Delhi: In what could be described as one of its kind incident in the the gentleman's game, a bowler threw the ball at a teammate for not paying attention in the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League, on Wednesday.

The incident occurred between two Pakistani cricketer Sohail Khan and Yasir Shah during the PSL T20 league match between Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars. Sohail was trying to set the field according to him and Yasir — who was fielding at third man — apparently didn't listen to his repeated calls. This angered the bowler and he threw the ball in the direction of Yasir.

The duo were then pictured mouthing something in each other's direction and were even walking towards each other in anger but thankfully, no physical altercation occurred as the fire was doused by none other than Kiwi legend Brendon McCullum.




Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen saw the funny side of the incident and posted the video of the same on social media. His tweet read: I think I witnessed the funniest moment of my cricket career tonight, when the bowler couldn’t get the attention of his boundary rider & threw the ball at him on the boundary... UNBELIEVABLY HILARIOUS! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂




However, it well went well for both the players in the end as their team Lahore ended up to be on the winning side as they beat Quetta by 19 runs.

First Published: March 15, 2018, 12:33 PM IST

