PSL 2018: Helicopter Used to Dry Wet Outfield in Lahore

Tuesday's eliminator between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi was effected by rain and to avoid a delayed start on Wednesday in Lahore, the organisers used a helicopter to dry the outfield.
Helicopter here at the Gaddafi Stadium to make the field dry. #HBLPSL pic.twitter.com/JUibYzrIyx— Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) March 21, 2018
Helicopter arrives at the Gaddafi Stadium to help dry the wet outfield— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) March 21, 2018
👏👏👏#DilSeJaanLagaDe #HBLPSL#KKvPZ pic.twitter.com/ohbSxsvkHA
The organisers are certainly trying their best to ensure that fans get to watch their favourite stars in action.
Peshawar Zalmi are facing off against the Karachi Kings on Wednesday for a place in the final.
Zalmi qualified for the second eliminator after their stunning one-run win over Quetta Gladiators in the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Tuesday.
Pakistan pacer Umaid Asif put on a stunning display with the ball as he scalped two wickets in quick succession during the chase and played a pivotal role in Peshawar's victory. Asif first scalped the wicket of dangerous-looking Mahmudullah on the second ball of the 16th over and then two deliveries later, he removed Rilee Rossouw.
First Published: March 21, 2018, 6:11 PM IST