PSL 2018: Helicopter Used to Dry Wet Outfield in Lahore

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 21, 2018, 6:11 PM IST
Helicopter being used to dry the outfield in Lahore. (Twitter/ PSL)

With the action of the Pakistan Super League finally returning to Pakistan, rain has played spoilsport for the spectators.

Tuesday's eliminator between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi was effected by rain and to avoid a delayed start on Wednesday in Lahore, the organisers used a helicopter to dry the outfield.







The organisers are certainly trying their best to ensure that fans get to watch their favourite stars in action.

Peshawar Zalmi are facing off against the Karachi Kings on Wednesday for a place in the final.

Zalmi qualified for the second eliminator after their stunning one-run win over Quetta Gladiators in the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Tuesday.

Pakistan pacer Umaid Asif put on a stunning display with the ball as he scalped two wickets in quick succession during the chase and played a pivotal role in Peshawar's victory. Asif first scalped the wicket of dangerous-looking Mahmudullah on the second ball of the 16th over and then two deliveries later, he removed Rilee Rossouw.

lahorePakistan Super LeaguePSL 2018
First Published: March 21, 2018, 6:11 PM IST

