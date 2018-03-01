PSL 2018: Kevin Pietersen Won't Play in Pakistan, Even If His Team Qualifies for Final

This year, two of the three play-offs are scheduled to be playing in Lahore, with the final due at the National Stadium in Karachi on March 25. However, KP has given a big thumbs down of him playing in Pakistan, even if his team manages to reach the latter stages of the T20 tournament.
KP smashed a 34-ball 48 and played a big role in helping his side beat Islamabad United to register their second win of the tournament. During the post-match press conference, KP was asked about the prospect of him travelling to Pakistan and before the journalist could finish his question, the swashbuckling right-hander answered in negative while shaking his head.
KP says no to going to Pakistan for the PSL if Quetta Gladiators qualify #PSL2018 pic.twitter.com/GsfuelJSOe— Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) February 28, 2018
Earlier, before the start of the tournament, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi had said he hopes that in 2019, the entire tournament will be played at home.
"That will pave the way for a full series in Pakistan by a top team. We are very satisfied that PSL has become an international brand in two years," Sethi said.
However, this latest snub from one of the biggest names in world cricket comes as a massive blow to PCB as a whole, who are trying their best to bring cricket back to its shores on a more regular basis.
First Published: March 1, 2018, 3:58 PM IST